Baker weighing $4B spending bill sent to him by lawmakers

WITH FOUR DAYS left before Gov. Charlie Baker must act on a $4 billion spending bill, he voiced concerns about “a lot of red tape” in the legislation. “The thing we’re most concerned about at this point is not so much the money but there’s a lot of red tape baked in there,” Baker told reporters at an event Thursday in Boston. “We’re glad the Legislature eventually got us the bill, but we’re working through some of that stuff just to make sure it doesn’t create impediments to actually putting the money out the door and putting it to work for people and communities here in Massachusetts.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO