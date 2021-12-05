Kenosha Man Shot, Killed In North Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed inside a residence in North Chicago early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Around 3:10 a.m., North Chicago Police officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 2000 block of Kristan Avenue. Officers arrived and located a 22-year-old Kenosha man dead inside and appeared to have been shot.

Initial reports say the man was the intended target of the shooting. Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting the North Chicago Police in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous tip to Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222 or http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/ .