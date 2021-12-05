ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Chicago, IL

Kenosha Man Shot, Killed In North Chicago

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1374hR_0dEikjzB00

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed inside a residence in North Chicago early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Around 3:10 a.m., North Chicago Police officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 2000 block of Kristan Avenue. Officers arrived and located a 22-year-old Kenosha man dead inside and appeared to have been shot.

Initial reports say the man was the intended target of the shooting. Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting the North Chicago Police in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous tip to Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222 or http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

2 Men Shot While Driving In Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were shot while driving in Lakeview early Friday morning. The 24 and 27-year-old were in a car in the 1400 block of West Addison Street around 2 a.m. when shots were fired from a blue sedan. Chicago police said the men were shot in the legs and are in good condition. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Arrested After Woman Is Found Shot To Death In Galewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer has been arrested after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in the Galewood community. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported Thursday night, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as Andris Wofford, 29. Police said she was found in a condo in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue with a gunshot wound to her chin. Police were called to the home at 10:10 a.m. Thursday for a wellbeing check. On arrival, they found Wofford – who was pronounced dead at the scene. We went to Wofford’s condo Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Vigil For Woom Sing Tse, 71-Year-Old Shot To Death In Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a man gunned down on his way to get a newspaper in Chinatown are planning a prayer vigil Friday to honor his life. The man, 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse was killed Tuesday near 23rd and Princeton. Surveillance video shows someone firing shots at the victim from inside a car. The gunman then got out and kept firing. Twenty-three-year-old Alphonso Joyner now faces first degree murder charges. Prayer Vigil for Woom Sing Tse. Friday, December 10, 2021, 6:30pm. Please Share. @ Chinatown Chicago https://t.co/XXnX9djdmm — Chicago Chinatown (@312Chinatown) December 10, 2021
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bridgeport Woman Says She Was Carjacked By Same Crew That Struck Again Minutes Later A Block Away And Was Caught On Video

CHICAGO (CBS) — Video this week showed a woman being carjacked in broad daylight on a residential block in Bridgeport, and now another victim has reached out to us because of it. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Friday, Lisa Montesano said the same crew was moving fast and had hit her just minutes before. Montesano, 68, said police were responding to take her report after she was carjacked, but officers had to leave to respond to the second carjacking that was caught on camera. She cannot bring herself to watch the video of that second carjacking and hear the woman’s screams. “I’m still...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
North Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

1 Man Dead, Another Injured In Shooting In Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Thursday evening. Police said around 5:13 p.m., two men were near the sidewalk of 2400 block of West 63rd Street when they were struck by gunfire. One of the victims, of unknown age, was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim, 36, was struck in the hip and foot and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. Area detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman’s Body Pulled From Lake Michigan Offshore From Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire Department pulled a woman’s body from Lake Michigan offshore from the Edgewater community Friday afternoon. Police said at 1:08 p.m., a woman was found unresponsive in the lake at 5400 North, or Balmoral Avenue. The Fire Department and the police Marine Unit were called to the scene. The woman was seen close to shore, and crews went in for recovery, the Fire Department said. The woman was dead upon being removed from the lake, the CFD said. Chicago Police had the body late Friday. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Delivery Driver Robbed, Carjacked At Gunpoint In West Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — A delivery driver was robbed and carjacked in West Lakeview Thursday afternoon. At 1:45 p.m., the 27-year-old male driver was delivering packages in the 3700 block of North Marshfield Avenue when another man came up to him and took out a gun, police said. The man with the gun demanded the victim’s property and vehicle, and then drove off in the vehicle headed north on Marshfield Avenue, police said. The vehicle was recovered just a block away in the 3800 block of North Marshfield Avenue. No injuries were reported. Area Three detectives were investigating. WEB EXTRA: Tracking Chicago’s Carjackings
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Involved In Armed Carjacking Is The Latest In Spike In Bridgeport

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 40-year-old woman is recovering after an armed carjacking Tuesday in broad daylight — in front of an elementary school. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey looks at the shocking attack — caught on surveillance video. The victim did not want to be identified or interviewed for this story, but the person who captured the surveillance video gave permission to show the video in order to illustrate the toll the carjacking epidemic is taking on residents here in Chicago. It was 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood. The woman was seen on the video getting something out of...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#The North Chicago Police
CBS Chicago

Man Sought In Riverside Double Murder Arrested In Massachusetts

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wanted in a double homicide in west suburban Riverside has been arrested in Massachusetts. Carl Curry, 33, was arrested Thursday morning as he left a house in Hyannis, a village on Cape Cod, CBS Boston reports. Police said he was hiding out there with relatives, and was arrested by a fugitive task force. He was booked at the Barnstable Police Station, on murder and parole violation charges in Illinois. Curry is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Jeremy Lane and 31-year-old Tiata Johnson in an apartment at 63 Forest Ave. in Riverside on Nov. 13. Autopsies determined...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gunman Who Killed 71-Year-Old Woom Sing Tse In Chinatown Fired 22 Shots, Prosecutors Say; ‘Sometimes Individuals Just Do Evil Things.’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man accused of killing 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in Chinatown this week fired 22 shots, a slaying a Cook County judge called an “execution” in denying the accused gunman bail. Alphonso Joyner, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in Tse’s death. Tse was on his way to buy a newspaper when he was shot multiple times and killed at 262 W. 23rd Pl., between Princeton and Wentworth avenues, in broad daylight at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. During Joyner’s bond hearing on Thursday, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney James Murphy said he could not provide a motive for the killing. “Sometimes individuals...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart Discuss New Efforts To Curb Carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 200 drivers were carjacked in Chicago last month. Only January had a higher number of cases and it’s been a big problem for the city throughout the year. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart discussed different ways to curb the issue Thursday. Some of the solutions include collaborating with automakers to address the crime and creating a free 24/7 hotline that customers and law enforcement can contact to request the vehicle’s location when it’s stolen. “Automakers can be part of a long-term solution to the rise in this incredibly serious crime,” Dart said. “We believe they will want to be...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD Threatens To Shut Down Millennium Park If Chaos Breaks Out This Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police gearing up for another weekend of possible crowds of young people flooding downtown. CPD’S goal is to prevent what happened last weekend with chaos erupting and mass arrests. CBS 2’s Steven Graves has details on this plan. And it’s not what anyone wants to hear at the peak of the Christmas season. Officers with days off canceled and a possible shut down of Millennium Park if chaos breaks out again. “Kids come downtown. We can’t just start making arrests.” But on Friday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown warned if what happened last weekend happens again, people will be...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman Struck By Gunfire Inside Rogers Park Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was struck by gunfire inside her home in Rogers Park Wednesday afternoon, police said. At 3 p.m., the 61-year-old woman was in her home in the 1300 block of West Pratt Boulevard when she was hit by gunfire, police said. She was struck in the arm and thigh and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was in good condition. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Carjacked At Gunpoint In Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked Wednesday evening in Wicker Park. At 6:30 p.m., the 22-year-old woman was sitting in her black 2021 Nissan Rogue when four men got out of a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle and forced her out of her own vehicle at gunpoint, police said. The victim was not injured, and no one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Five detectives were investigating. WEB EXTRA: Tracking Chicago’s Carjackings
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

16-Year-Old Charged In 2 Chatham Carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old has been charged in two carjackings that took place in the Chatham neighborhood. According to police, the teen was identified as the offender who attempted to take a vehicle from a 30-year-old woman in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on Tuesday around 11:50 a.m. Minutes later, the same team carjacked a 73-year-old woman in the 600 block of East 89th Place. The 16-year-old was arrested and is facing vehicular hijacking charges.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Warn Of More Armed Robberies And Carjackings In Lakeview And Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police issued a community alert Wednesday to residents in Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods, warning of recent armed robberies and carjackings. Two of the latest incidents happened within a period of a few minutes Tuesday night on the very block where Wrigley Field is located. Police said in each instance, individuals armed with semi-automatic firearms approach unsuspecting victims on the sidewalk or street, and demand the victims’ property. After victims relinquish their property, the robbers would flee the scene in a waiting vehicle driven by an accomplice. In several incidents, the victims’ vehicle was taken. At 9:20 p.m. Nov.17, 2021, in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Security Officer Arrested, Accused Of Assaulting Student At Proviso West High School

HILLSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — A school security officer at Proviso West High School has been arrested on allegations of physically assaulting a student Friday afternoon. The security officer came into a classroom at the high school in west suburban Hillside and confronted a male student who was sitting at a white board – with the teacher’s permission, according to Proviso Township High Schools District 209. The security officer then made demands of the student and grabbed him, threw him against the white board, and threw him onto the floor, the school district said. The district said the security officer made an “unprovoked attack”...
HILLSIDE, IL
CBS Chicago

Family Of Woom Sing Tse, Chinatown Man Shot And Killed In Broad Daylight, To Hold Vigil Celebrating His Life

CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of a man murdered while walking down a Chinatown street will hold a vigil in his memory and celebrate his life Friday night. Woom Sing Tse’s three children opened up about their loss. They say their father adored his family and was enjoying his retirement. Earlier this week, police say Alphonso Joyner opened fire on the 71-year-old for no apparent reason. The family says they’re thankful Joyner is off the street. “He is where he needs to be that he will not cause harm to anyone else is what our prayer is that’s a sigh of relief,” said Susan Lam, Tse’s daughter. Tse leaves behind a wife of more than 50 years and nine grandchildren. the vigil will be held at 23rd and Princeton at 7 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Drivers To Protest For Better Protection From Police After Recent Attacks

CHICAGO (CBS) – The wife of another CTA operator who was injured in an attack in October joined other drivers today, calling for better protection from the police. “I just would not want anything like this to ever happen to anybody else. It affected my two boys, it affected my life, and I just want to say that there has to be a stand on protecting these bus drivers,” said Elsie Sessions while fighting back tears. Drivers plan to demonstrate Saturday at Michigan Avenue at noon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy