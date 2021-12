Patrick Bamford stepped off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser as Leeds rescued a point in a 2-2 draw against Brentford.Bamford, making his first appearance in over two months as a second-half substitute after recovering from an ankle injury, marked his comeback by levelling in the fifth minute of added time.The Bees had struck twice in seven second-half minutes through Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos to turn the game on its head following Tyler Roberts’ opener, but – for the second straight home game – Leeds scored in added time.Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty clinched a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace...

