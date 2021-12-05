ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup and seal domestic treble

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea thrashed Arsenal 3-0 to win the 2020-21 Women’s FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, completing the English treble for the first time after winning the League Cup and Women’s Super League title earlier this year. Fran Kirby scored the opening goal after only two...

