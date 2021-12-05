ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers activate Darnell Nurse off injured reserve ahead of game vs. Kings

Sportsnet.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers have activated defenceman Darnell Nurse off injured reserve ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Nurse hasn't played since suffering a...

www.sportsnet.ca

nhltradetalk.com

Darnell Nurse Returns to Edmonton Oilers Lineup Versus Kings

According to the Edmonton Oilers’ official site, defenseman Darnell Nurse has been activated off of injured reserve ahead of Sunday night’s game versus the Los Angeles Kings. The return of Nurse to the lineup is huge news for the team as the defenseman was playing the most minutes per game on the blue line and the Oilers were playing with a very depleted left side of the defense corps.
NHL
Yardbarker

Five things to watch in LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers on Sunday

LAK: 17.8% (19th) LAK: Anze Kopitar – 8 goals, 15 assists, 23 points. EDM: Leon Draisaitl – 20 goals, 21 assists, 41 points. Here’s a look at five things to watch in tonight’s contest:. 1. Nurse, Shore look to return to the lineup for the Oilers. An already dominant lineup...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Dec. 6: Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks: Full Game

Dec. 6: Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks: Full Game. The Vancouver Canucks face off against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena. Brendan Batchelor and Corey Hirsch have the call while Bik Nizzar and Dan Riccio break it down in the intermission. Now Playing. Dec. 4: Pittsburgh Penguins vs....
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers claw back but come up just short in loss to Kraken

If you’re here to read about everything that is wrong with the Edmonton Oilers, you’re in the wrong place. If you are the kind of hockey fan who thinks a top team should be able to win every single night in the NHL, regardless of injury or opponent, then sorry. We’re not on the same page.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Los Angeles Kings @ Edmonton Oilers — Game 23

After losing to the Kraken in Seattle, the Oilers will begin a six-game homestand when they host the Los Angeles Kings in Edmonton. 1. The Oilers have done a very admirable job with almost their entire blueline on the shelf at the same time. Despite not having Darnell Nurse, Duncan Keith, Slater Koekkoek, Edmonton beat the Golden Knights in Vegas, and then, without Cody Ceci, they beat the Penguins in Edmonton. The surprising and impressive three-game winning streak came to an end in Seattle on Friday night when the Oilers lost to the Kraken, an opponent they seemed to take lightly. The Oilers came out slowly in that game and found themselves in a hole early on as Seattle scored in the first minute of play. Let’s hope for a better start at home against the Kings.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers make huge jump up Forbes' NHL valuation list; Rangers at $2B

Forbes released its annual ranking of NHL franchise valuations and the New York Rangers topped the list as hockey’s first $2-billion franchise. Four of the other five Original Six franchises (Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Boston) rounded out the top five with Philadelphia, Edmonton and Los Angeles the only other to surpass the $1-billion mark.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Lightning claim Riley Nash off waivers from Jets, Oilers waive Brendan Perlini

The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed veteran centre Riley Nash off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets, while the Edmonton Oilers have waived winger Brendan Perlini. Nash, 32, had no points in 15 games for the Jets this season and was a healthy scratch for the team's past five games. The depth centre has 63 goals and 172 points in 593 games with the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Bruins and Jets in his career and also skated in two playoff games with the Maple Leafs last season. He signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Jets for this season.
NHL
theScore

Oilers' Nurse returns after 6-game absence

The Edmonton Oilers are getting a big boost on the back end, as the club activated defenseman Darnell Nurse for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Kings. Nurse missed the previous six contests with a broken finger. The 26-year-old has posted 11 points - all assists - over 16 games...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

McDavid game misconduct opens door to three power-play goals, Kings win

EDMONTON – Sticking to the game plan was key, but having Connor McDavid kicked out with a game misconduct didn't hurt the Los Angeles Kings either. Adrian Kempe scored a pair of goals and Los Angeles snapped a two-game losing skid by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Sunday. It was the Kings' second win in their last nine outings.
NHL
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Kings

The Edmonton Oilers look for a rebound effort when the Los Angeles Kings enter Oil Country on Sunday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers welcome the Los Angeles Kings to Rogers Place on Sunday to begin a six-game homestand. You can watch the game on Sportsnet...
NHL
CBS Sports

