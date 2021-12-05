ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their ‘Future Is Female’ Award: ‘Some Days We Want To Be Rappers. Next Day We Want To Be With Our Men’

By Sharde Gillam
 5 days ago

Source: Marcelo Cantu / Capitol Music Group

Congratulations to the hip-hop duo, City Girls, who accepted the “Future Female” award yesterday at the Variety Hitmaker Brunch. Composed of JT and Yung Miami, the duo took to the stage at the brunch in true City Girls fashion to give an acceptance speech that was real, raw, and full of laughs as they basked in the honorable award.

“We getting an award,” JT said as she took the mic to accept the honor. “I don’t even know what to say. We getting an award. Thank you Variety , somebody recognized us,” she joked on the stage while the audience laughed.

JT, who wore a black and white ensemble, then thanked her groupmate, Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha, before she went down the list and thanked her entire team for constantly pushing them to be their best. She continued, “sometimes it’s easy to lose sight when things [are] not happening as fast as you want it to happen. But we have a team that stays on top of us. ‘Cause’ we are like, normal girls. Somedays we want to be rappers. Next day we want to be with our men,” she joked.

She closed the acceptance speech by passing the mic to her groupmate, Yung Miami, who wore a black and white pantsuit and kept it short and sweet by thanking everybody and God, closing her statement with her signature, “period.”

The City Girls’ Instagram page shared a clip of the speech, captioning the video, “Thank you @variety ! we’re so grateful to be acknowledged tonight Thank you to our City Girls & Boys for holding us down! & most importantly big thank you to everyone in our corner that has pushed us along the way @qcmceo_p , @coachk44 , @iammonieluv , @theethiopiandream . #TheFutureIsFemale #VarietyHitmakers

After the release of hit singles like “Act Up” and “Twerkulator,” the City Girls have proven that the future is indeed female as they’ve been part of leading this major culture shift in hip-hop and entertainment where women not only have a seat at the table but are actually running things. “I feel like it’s a new generation,” Yung Miami told Variety recently. “I love to see all females winning — women is powerful. So just to be a part of it, to be rapping, and for our voices to be heard, I’m just thankful. I can’t even describe the feeling ’cause I never thought I’d be here.”

Congratulations to JT and Yung Miami!

