College Sports

Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 5 days ago

No. 11 Arizona at Oregon St., 4...

wtop.com

1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
The Spun

Postgame Video Of Alabama Cheerleader Is Going Viral

A postgame video of an Alabama football cheerleader went viral on social media following the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. However, the people in the video were incorrectly identified. Initially, fans speculated that the man in the video was Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. However,...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Mario Cristobal has very classy gesture upon leaving Oregon

The college football world has been rocked by acrimonious high-profile coaching departures in recent weeks. That helped make what Mario Cristobal did Monday so refreshing. Hours after announcing his departure from Oregon to take the head coaching job at Miami, Cristobal did a radio interview with Portland’s 750 The Game and reflected on his time with the Ducks. Not only did Cristobal praise the school, but he openly sold the job to potential candidates and urged the school to “win championships.”
OREGON STATE
State
Arizona State
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fishduck.com

Five Candidates and Two Firecrackers to Replace Cristobal and Get Oregon Back to a ‘Natty

Congratulate Mario Cristobal on his way out the door. He’s getting a shot at his dream job, to coach where he used to play. Miami is home and we get it. Thank you for Mario for spurning LSU and others when they came calling. This is your perfect fit. You’re going to have The Rock come in to fire up players and talk work ethic. You’re going to enjoy some of the best Cuban sandwiches and Cuban coffee on earth. You deserve this. You earned it.
OREGON STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Talented portal QB cancels visit to Nebraska

One of the quarterback options Nebraska is targeting from the transfer portal has canceled their visit to campus. Akron quarterback Zach Gibson is no longer taking a visit to Nebraska, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. Gibson, a Georgia native, is slated to welcome Georgia Tech for an in-home visit...
NEBRASKA STATE
#Oregon St
The Spun

Lee Corso Predicts 2 Major Upsets On Championship Saturday

ESPN analyst Lee Corso is expecting some chaos this Saturday in the college football world. Prior to this weekend’s edition of College GameDay, he revealed which two programs are on upset alert. Corso has been a big believer in the Georgia Bulldogs this season. That being said, he expects them...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Sports
College Basketball
Basketball
Sports
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Rutgers basketball: Ron Harper Jr. sparks win over Clemson in NCAA Tournament rematch

PISCATAWAY — Ron Harper Jr. pulled up from darn near Dunellen, about 28 feet from the bucket, and drilled a straightaway 3-pointer that sent 6,500 Rutgers basketball fans into an all-out frenzy. Clemson coach Brad Brownell called a timeout and Harper, normally one of the Scarlet Knights’ more stoic players, waved his arms to the crowd, imploring everyone to keep the pedal floored. ...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
On3.com

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson wins prestigious award

The honors keep rolling in for Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan defensive end won the prestigious Rotary Lombardi Trophy, given to the nation’s best defensive lineman. It’s a great honor for Hutchinson, who also saw his Heisman Trophy hype build over the last couple weeks. It’s been quite a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Star Will Miss College Football Playoff

When Alabama steps on the field for a battle against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, the Crimson Tide will have to do so without two of their best players. During the SEC title game against Georgia, star wide receiver John Metchie went down with a knee injury. After the game, the Crimson Tide learned that Metchie suffered a torn ACL and would be done for the rest of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Day

No. 3 UConn women 'have no choice but to adapt' as injuries strike

UConn coach Geno Auriemma called this week's sequence of events, in which reigning women's basketball national player of the year Paige Bueckers suffered a fracture to the tibial plateau in her left leg — which will cause her to miss the next 6-8 weeks — "as difficult as any days that I can remember."
BASKETBALL

