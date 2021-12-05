The Basement is just the latest hotspot for the area's pinball enthusiasts

Steve Wherry is beating everyone.

As The Basement's bartender he's dividing his attention between participating in the pinball tournament and serving fries and drinks to its 10 other participants, but he's still undefeated and on top. Only an hour of the tournament's estimated four has elapsed, however, so there's still plenty of time to lose his throne.

After all, Mr. Wherry's ranking with the International Flipper Pinball Association might be impressive — 4,971 out of about 90,000 players — but it's not the highest in the room. David Bushea, Jr., the stout, imposing man that Mr. Wherry thinks is "by far the pinball guy in Toledo," is ranked 1,135.

Welcome to The Basement's pinball tournament, held biweekly on Sundays at 5 p.m. You wouldn't know, based on the confidence and aggression with which this bunch competed on Nov. 21, that the tradition had started less than two years ago, shortly after The Basement opened in 2019 . It would be difficult to tell that Mr. Wherry had only been playing competitive pinball for about two years (starting at rank 76,505), Mr. Bushea for only three. Many of their competitors today had started about the same time.

"We're salesmen when it comes to getting people into pinball," said Mr. Bushea, standing by the laptop he uses to log everyone's score. "We like to share the enjoyment with other people."

"How many people would you say we brought to the world of pinball?" asked his business partner Logan Vaughn, grinning beneath his cap.

"We've added hundreds of people to competitive pinball, just from this location," said Mr. Bushea. "It's like your own basement."

Family reunion

At 50 years old, David DeSloover is old enough to remember a time when pinball was “huge,” back in his late teens and early 20s — then, as video games became ascendant, “it literally just disappeared.” He’s watched, with gratitude and amazement, as pinball has undergone a revival in the past half-decade.

What began with the operation of two pinball machines in Beek’s Bar and Grille in Monroe, Mich., has since become 10. Last June, just five minutes away from Beek’s, he and his wife Leeann opened Ulekstore’s Classic Pinball and Arcade at the Mall of Monroe, featuring 22 machines that range from 1979’s “Meteor ” (fully restored) and 1992’s “Doctor Who” (Leeann’s favorite) to 2011’s “Transformers” and 2014’s “America’s Most Haunted” (David’s favorite, and one of only 150 ever made worldwide). Business has been bustling.

“I'm just thrilled to death that [pinball] is back,” said Mr. DeSloover.

Many of The Basement’s patrons participate in the biweekly pinball tournaments held at both Beek’s and the arcade. Indeed, prior to The Basement’s opening, Monroe was the nearest pinball hotspot for northwest Ohio residents. Its “alumni,” so to speak, include Mr. Bushea and Mr. Vaughn. Monroe has also drawn people from elsewhere: Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Livonia, Kalamazoo, Chicago, even Canada. Participants’ ages range from seven to 75.

“It's nice to see everybody,” said Mr. DeSloover. “It's like a family reunion.”

He estimates that about “70 percent of the folks used to play pinball back in the day,” and are now reliving their childhood while hooking their own children on to it. Modern pinball games, with their LCD screens and sophisticated fields, combine the advanced graphics of video games with the unique unpredictability of the pinball. The most popular machines at Beek’s are “Stranger Things” and “The Sopranos,” while the arcade sees the most attention paid to “Godzilla,” “Batman 66,” and “Jurassic Park.”

“The IP speaks volumes,” said Mr. DeSloover, referring to intellectual property. “We've gotten a ‘South Park’ [machine] that people play nonstop, and it's not even a very good machine” — but it is “South Park.”

Peyton Smigelski isn’t ashamed to say that her favorite pinball machines at The Basement are “Star Wars” (2018) and “The Mandalorian” (2020). She first visited The Basement shortly after turning 21 in search of a nerdy “safe space.” She found that, plus a newfound passion for pinball that helped her recuperate from a recent breakup.

“These guys have been so incredible showing me the ropes,” she said. “I had no skills, I didn’t even know there was terminology. ...They’ll say, ‘Here’s just a little tip, try this and see how it works.’ So they want to beat you, but not right away.”

Little world

The path to pinball’s recovery has been long, and more than once appeared utterly impossible. On Aug. 18, 1960, Chief Anthony Bosch, three morals squad detectives, and workmen for a local scrap dealer took literal axes to 26 pinball machines seized from a local business owned by Thomas O. Worland, an 83-year-old man and longtime pinball machine operator. The fine of $25 was the least of Mr. Worland's troubles — he lost machines valued at $23,400 in total ($200,000 when adjusted for inflation).

Why all the drama? Pinball machines, by rewarding players with free games, were believed to be gambling devices. By the mid-1950s, Toledo had outlawed them.

“[Pinball operators] are wasting some of the profits they reaped while these gambling devices still flourished here,” The Blade wrote in an editorial on June 7, 1956. “Only by continuing the old dodge that theirs are pinballs purely for amusement – no free games, no payoffs – can they sustain the fiction of a legal action.”

The panic over pinball had abated by the 1970s, when University of Toledo student Scott Sheridan starred in a production of The Who’s pinball-themed rock opera, “Tommy.” After that pinball wouldn't stop rattling in his skull, and in 1983, he got his first license to sell and service pinball machines. Mr. Sheridan opened Dr. Scott's Pinball in Maumee in 1993, as a place to sell and repair machines known for demanding perpetual maintenance.

The store bridges the past and present. A walk from one end of the store to another is a walk through time — from simple “Blast Off” (1967) and “Black Knight” (1980) to the increasingly complicated “Iron Man” (2010) and “Led Zeppelin” (2021). A 1979 “ KISS” ($4,995) sits alongside a restored version ($9,995). The occasional labels assuring prospective players (or government inspectors) that the machines are "For Amusement Only" recall the gambling controversies of yesteryear.

Mr. Sheridan has been around so long that he's effectively become the face of pinball in Toledo. His name is known even among the youthful, freshly-minted patrons of The Basement, to which he has sold several machines.

"There are three types of pinheads: The collector, the player, and the tech," said Mr. Sheridan. He's the last, in case the exposed mechanical guts lying around his store didn't give it away. "I am hopelessly mediocre as a player, and I don't do any tournaments or anything. I have more fun working on a machine than I do playing a machine. I'm kind of off in my own little world..."

Slowing down

What The Basement has become is a nexus point for the many little worlds of pinball hidden in northwest Ohio’s nerdy underground culture. Present at the Nov. 21 tournament was Lauren Webber, who goes home to 14 pinball machines, most of them acquired in the past four years. As a partly remote worker, she enjoys playing them during lunchtime. She and her husband have lent a few to the Attic on Adams and four Bowling Green bars, with profits split between them.

Also present at the tournament was John Tornow, who started playing pinball in late 2019 after a chance visit to The Basement. He already owns three machines: a 1997 “Prospector,” a 2019 “House of Horrors,” and a 2018 “Deadpool” identical to the one in The Basement but which somehow plays “completely different.” The pinball landscape is barren out in Sandusky County, so he drives to Toledo, Columbus and Monroe for his fill. He’s unexpectedly infected several other friends with the pinball bug along the way.

“I’m actually finishing a room in my basement right now so that it can fit about eight to nine games,” he said. “The sad thing is, I still come here!”

Ms. Webber and Mr. Tornow are just the tip of the iceberg. While apps like Pinball Map aim to identify all active pinball machines in any given area, many remain off its radar. In October, Mr. Wherry and Mr. Bushea participated in an invite-only tournament held in a local company’s secret breakroom containing 14 machines, a place that’s “even more of a speakeasy than we are,” said Mr. Wherry. The event’s organizer keeps eight machines at home.

The results of that tournament were kept secret. The results of the Nov. 21 tournament were not. Despite remaining undefeated for the majority of its run-time, Mr. Wherry ultimately came second to Mr. Bushea. On Dec. 5, the day of The Basement’s launch party for “Godzilla” (2021), he’ll try again.

Mr. Wherry is hoping for a big turnout. Mr. DeSloover’s own “Godzilla” launch party brought in 43 patrons.

Just the other week, one of the top 100 players in Ohio happened to drop by The Basement’s Sunday tournament while on his way back to Columbus after delivering a pinball machine. Another time Steven Prius (rank 71) faced off against a 10-year-old from Sterling, Mich., in an epic showdown on “Star Wars.” Mr. Prius currently has the top score: 3.4 billion.

“It’s really weird how quickly [The Basement] became a magnet for random people to stop in,” said Mr. Wherry. “If it wasn’t for the pinball fans, I don’t know if we would have survived the tough times [during lockdown]. It’s kind of funny how this became such a huge part of our existence and who we are, because it wasn’t intended at the start.”

The kaleidoscopic diversity of people pinball has pulled in parallels the randomness of the game, which never unfolds the same way twice. There’s only one universal truth in pinball, and it’s one that might very well double as a philosophy of life.

“Slowing down the game is everything,” said Mr. Wherry. “It's designed for you to lose. You never win the game. You can beat so many modes, but eventually that ball is going to fall down and you're going to lose. When you accept that, then any amount of time you're going to spend without the ball falling down into the trough is a win."