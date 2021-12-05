Baptized in Altenburg; Died in Wittenberg; Buried in Frohna

Yesterday’s story contained several Petzoldt’s. Today you get the story of an Etzold. The birthday boy for today is Martin Gottfried Etzold, who was born on December 9, 1874. Before I move on with his story, I will take a detour to another one. December 9th will always be a special day here in Altenburg. That’s because it was on this day that the Log Cabin College opened its door to welcome its first group of students. Concordia Seminary in St. Louis continues to use the date of December 9, 1839 as the day when that educational institution began. Since I now own the property on which the Log Cabin College was built, I have made it a tradition to go out to my pasture each year on December 9th where a monument has been placed to welcome in this special day, and also to remind me what the conditions might have been in order to have a first day of school in December in a building that had no heat. This morning the temperature was in the low 40’s Today is the 182nd birthday of Concordia Seminary.

