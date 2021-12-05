ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Baptized in Altenburg; Died in Wittenberg; Buried in Frohna

By Warren Schmidt
lutheranmuseum.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria Wilhelmine Schilling is today’s birthday girl. She was born on December 5, 1863, making today her 158th birthday. Maria was the daughter of Friedrich and Theresia (Schuessler) Schilling. She was probably baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, although there is no record included in that congregation’s books. An older...

lutheranmuseum.com

lutheranmuseum.com

Philomine Joins the Hoehn Herd

When I began looking at a character in today’s story, I wondered if I have previously written about a woman by the name of Philomine or Philomina. I did a search and only came up with one result, and that was for Philimine Petot, and that story was one told about people of French descent. You will read another Philomine story today, one that had German Lutheran roots. However, I will begin with her husband because he is today’s birthday boy.
RELIGION
lutheranmuseum.com

A Lungwitz-Moeckel Marriage in Jacob

One surname that hopped across the Mississippi River to be found in the vicinity of Jacob, Illinois was Moeckel. You will read about another Perry County name that ends up in Jacob today. That was the surname, Lungwitz. There are only 3 gravesites in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery, the two that were today’s Lungwitz-Moeckel couple along with one of their children. The name, Moeckel, is one that has 15 gravesites in that cemetery.
JACOB, IL
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
wittenberg.edu

Walking the Walk for Wittenberg

Recruited by Alumni Secretary Perk Robins ’52, Rev. Dr. Don Hillerich ’61 ’64S got a taste of the Wittenberg hospitality the minute he stepped off the Greyhound bus in Springfield in September 1957. With luggage lost and $35 in his pocket, Dean of Students Bob Long ’50 ’52S came to pick him up, and a lifelong relationship with Wittenberg University was sparked.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
#Wittenberg#Altenburg#Baptized#Trinity Lutheran Church#Concordia Lutheran Church
lutheranmuseum.com

Coming Home to Die

Two previous stories published on this blog will be tied into the one I tell today. A few years ago, I wrote the story of an unmarried woman who spent her life taking care of other people’s children. That post was titled, Kindermädchen Emilie. The main character of that tale was Emilie Weinhold. Then, earlier this year, I wrote a story about Emilie’s father titled, The Two Lives of Paul Weinhold. That post told how Paul Weinhold had a wife and family while living in Perry County in the late 1880’s, but then after his wife died, he moved to St. Louis and found a second wife there. That began his second “life” that took place in the early 1900’s in the big city of St. Louis. Today, I ran across the story of another of Paul Weinhold’s children who also happened to spend his entire life unmarried. This son, too, spent his early life in Perry County, but left to live most of his life elsewhere. The amazing thing has to do with his death. But you’ll find out about that only if you read to the end.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lutheranmuseum.com

John Mehner – Longtown Saddler

I will tell the story of a man who became a harness maker in the village of Longtown today. The amazing thing to me has to do with when he became a saddler. As far as I can tell, this man changed occupations in the late 1920’s to operate a saddle shop at a time when horses were not used as much for transportation or farm use. Automobiles, trucks, and tractors had become more widely used by the time this person entered the harness-making business.
CARS
Rochelle News-Leader

RPD’s Wittenberg visits St. Paul Lutheran School

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Officer Matt Wittenberg visited St. Paul Lutheran School’s pre-K and kindergarten classrooms recently to discuss safety. In a Facebook post, RPD thanked St. Paul and the class for a letter and their donation of an infant car seat. The department reminded the public that it does...
ROCHELLE, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Sylvan Grove Etzold

Yesterday’s story contained several Petzoldt’s. Today you get the story of an Etzold. The birthday boy for today is Martin Gottfried Etzold, who was born on December 9, 1874. Before I move on with his story, I will take a detour to another one. December 9th will always be a special day here in Altenburg. That’s because it was on this day that the Log Cabin College opened its door to welcome its first group of students. Concordia Seminary in St. Louis continues to use the date of December 9, 1839 as the day when that educational institution began. Since I now own the property on which the Log Cabin College was built, I have made it a tradition to go out to my pasture each year on December 9th where a monument has been placed to welcome in this special day, and also to remind me what the conditions might have been in order to have a first day of school in December in a building that had no heat. This morning the temperature was in the low 40’s Today is the 182nd birthday of Concordia Seminary.
RELIGION
lutheranmuseum.com

The Pilz-Petzoldt Glue

It all starts with a Bicentennial Birthday today. Anna Maria Pilz was born on December 8, 1821. About the only place I get that date of birth is on Findagrave.com. However, that data was placed on that website by Diane Anderson, and she’s one of the best family researchers I know. I have every reason to believe that she is correct. As near as I can tell, even Diane does not know the names of this Anna Maria Pilz’s parents.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Baltimore

Reverend Scott Slater Retires After 21 Years With Episcopalian Church

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Reverend Scott Slater is retiring after 21 years with the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland. Scott, who worked since 2010 as canon to the ordinary and chief of staff, is set to retire in July 2022, after the 80th General Convention of The Episcopal Church. No permanent replacement has been named, though Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton will help fill in the position until the new bishop assister can find a new canon to the ordinary. During his time working in the church, Slater “wore many hats” and served with professionalism and a deep spiritual center. “Scott has served this diocese faithfully in...
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

The Immaculate Conception: It’s Complicated

For many today, the Immaculate Conception is more than a puzzle. The teaching that the mother of Jesus was preserved free from sin from her conception is, well, a source of irritation. As someone who was embedded in evangelical Christianity for fifty years, I get it. Among the objections, three...
RELIGION

