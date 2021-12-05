ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Cuomo accuser offered sexual misconduct evidence to CNN just one day before firing

By David Edwards
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
Attorneys for a former CNN employee were ready to provide the network with evidence that then-host Chris Cuomo had engaged in sexual misconduct before he was fired over the weekend.

The New York Times reported that attorney Debra S. Katz had informed CNN of the allegation on Wednesday. The network fired Cuomo on Saturday, citing his defense of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (R-NY), who has also been accused of sexual misconduct.

In a statement released on Sunday, Katz revealed that her client had offered to provide CNN with evidence of Cuomo's sexual misconduct on Friday before he was fired.

"By Friday, I was in discussions with CNN about providing documentary evidence of my client's allegations and making my client available for an interview with CNN's outside counsel," Katz said in a statement. "Last night, CNN acted promptly on my client's complaint and fired Mr. Cuomo."

Katz said that she first contacted CNN about the allegations on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

"My client came forward at this time because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women," the statement added.

