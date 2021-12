If you're usually one of the first people to spot Starbucks holiday tumblers in stores or, admittedly, you get a smidge too excited for the release of the Starbucks holiday drinks (go try the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte if you haven't already), chances are, you're well beyond a Starbucks regular. The coffee chain has an impressive cult-like following, and with all the continued hype around its merch drops and seasonal drinks, it doesn't seem like the Starbucks love is dying down anytime soon. To further keep dedicated coffee sippers on their toes — and get them in the holiday spirit — Starbucks released holiday Zoom backgrounds to deck your virtual halls with. Pick a backdrop to use for all your work-from-home meetings this December or even for a virtual gathering with friends and family — all you have to do is replace your Zoom background and be on your merry way. Check out all the festive Zoom backgrounds from Starbucks ahead.

