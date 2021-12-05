ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Senegal registers its first cases of the omicron variant

By CARLEY PETESCH, BABACAR DIONE Associated Press
Clinton Herald
 5 days ago

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal has recorded its first cases of the omicron variant, becoming the third West African nation to detect the new coronavirus variant after Nigeria and Ghana. The announcement of the first case was made by the Institute for Health Research, Epidemiological Surveillance and Training (IRESSEF),...

www.clintonherald.com

Community Policy