New Leicester City Women manager Lydia Bedford has given her first interview since taking charge, following the sacking of Jonathan Morgan last month. Morgan was dismissed after the Foxes failed to register a single WSL point from their opening eight games, following their promotion to the top-flight. Since then Emile Heskey has been in temporary charge, with his only game in the dugout a victory over Man Utd in the League Cup.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO