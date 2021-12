The New Orleans Saints have dropped four consecutive games to fall out of the NFC playoff race -- and Taysom Hill hasn't taken a single snap at quarterback. Hill, who signed a four-year extension that was worth $22.5 million guaranteed last week, has been active the last four games for the Saints, but has been used as a H-back instead at quarterback while starter Trevor Siemian has struggled.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO