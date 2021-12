Carolina’s Week 12 stint against the Miami Dolphins may have been the worst game the Panthers have played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. The 23 point loss in Miami while on the cusp of a Wild Card spot kicks the Panthers to 5-7, and 12th in the playoff race. Last night with the Washington Football Team beating Seattle, Carolina’s chances of snatching the last spot became even more slim, as well as landing Carolina in last place among the NFC South.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO