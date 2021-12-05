ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum hosts book release party for local author

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9R9F_0dEihSp500

Local author Kathy Iorio’s book release party kicked off on December 4th at the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The book Kusa’s Big Surprise was prompted by Iorio feeling like the world was in need of more positivity and kindness now more than ever.

Iorio hoped to spread positive and empowering messages through the characters of her book.

Local author holds book release party at ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum

“The first installment is basically a great story about an adolescent elephant who goes on an adventure, and along the way she learns some very empowering and positive messages. We all need to connect together in a more positive way, a more meaningful way, and Kusa’s series is all about that,” said Kathy Iorio, Author of Kusa’s Big Surprise.

Iorio said that the book’s message is a great reminder for adults and families as well.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Local author hosts book readings at Carlinville Library

Lee LoBue, a newly published local author, stopped by the Carlinville Public Library on Tues. Nov. 23 and Sat. Nov. 27 for special readings of his new book “Sleepy Dinosaur and the Bad Case of the Bedtime Roars.”. This is the first book LoBue has published, though not the first...
CARLINVILLE, IL
schulenburgsticker.com

Schmidts release children’s book ‘The Christmas Armadillo’

“The Christmas Armadillo,” a children’s book by Jim and Sheila Schmidt, has been scheduled for release on Dec. 1. The book follows an armadillo family as they discover the real meaning of Christmas, and features a cute little “armored animal” telling the real Christmas story. Among the topics addressed in “The Christmas Armadillo” are telling a child about the real meaning of Christmas,…
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ledgertranscript.com

Rindge library to host local authors and poets at book fairs in December

Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge is hosting a series of book fairs the first three Saturdays in December, featuring local poets and authors and their works. The idea began when the library wanted to uplift one of its own – library assistant Catherine “Kate” Zebrowski, who recently published her second novel, “Through a Bakery Window.”
RINDGE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
wnypapers.com

NT History Museum to host author

The North Tonawanda History Museum invites the public to meet author Rick Falkowski, who will discuss his newest book, “Profiles, Volume II – Historic and Influential People of Western NY of the early 1900’s.”. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Saratogian

Greens Show at Hart Cluett Museum brings favorite children’s books to life

TROY, N.Y. — The Hart Cluett Museum on 2nd Street welcomed visitors for its annual Greens Show over the weekend. The exhibit opened on Thursday and runs through Sunday. This year’s theme was “Children’s Holiday Storybooks.”. The Greens Show is the Van Rensselaer Garden Club’s annual gift to the community....
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
985theriver.com

Terre Haute Children’s Museum hosts a gingerbread house event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Children’s Museum hosted a gingerbread house decorating event Saturday morning. It was free admission to those in attendance due to the Wabash Valley Contractors Association. The houses were made of wood instead of gingerbread. This is to allow the houses to be...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
huntingdondailynews.com

Hartslog museum to host Christmas party

Alexandria’s Hartslog Heritage Museum will celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas party at its newly redecorated bank building. The event will start on the other side of Main Street at the Heritage Museum and Alexandria Library at 6 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 3. All attendants will be required to wear masks.
ALEXANDRIA, PA
maryvilleforum.com

Book fair to feature local authors, artists

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library is set to host a local author book fair and an art sale from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. The library hosted its first Local Author Fair in December 2019 as a way to support the efforts of local authors and help aspiring writers improve their craft and their marketing strategies.
MARYVILLE, MO
Daily Republic

Vacaville Museum to host meet-the-author, book signing

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Museum will host a book signing and pre-order pickup party Friday featuring author Diane Power Zimmerman and her book “Nut Tree: From California Ranch to Design, Food and Hospitality Icon.”. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. This is a free event. Light refreshments will...
VACAVILLE, CA
theloopnewspaper.com

Children's book author discusses 'The Night Jesus Met Santa Claus'

I recently met up with Rob Saranpa at Kamenz Kafe (formerly The Coffee Mill) to talk about his children's book, The Night Jesus Met Santa Claus. To look at him, Saranpa looks more like a tattooed rock musician than a children's book author. In fact, he is both. Before converting...
TEHACHAPI, CA
wnns.com

Lincoln Library Hosting Book Tree and Children’s Activities

Dec. 1 – Winter Tea with the Uketopians 6 p.m. Come in from the cold for some warming tea, and the sweet sounds of Springfield’s own Uketopians. Dec. 8 – Children’s Craft: Holiday Candle Holders with Miss Lisa 4 p.m. Create a one-of-a-kind candle holder. Dec....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nrinow.news

God’s Big Crayon Box: No. Smithfield author releases children’s book celebrating diversity

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Mickey Scotto has held many roles, from medical receptionist, cook and gardener, to mother and grandmother. In her latest role – children’s book author – the North Smithfield resident says she’s created a story that illustrates lessons she taught her own sons about God creating humans with a creative and basic way to educate children about diversity.
SMITHFIELD, RI
wfirnews.com

Local pastor-author releases how-to book on relationships

“Life’s About Relationships” is a new how-to book from a local author. Good ones are hard to find sometimes and that’s where a former evangelist who worked extensively with teenagers in the past hopes to make a difference. He spoke recently with WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cape Gazette

Milton author shares her immigrant story in children’s book

Amalia Maria Garcia Kastberg, a new Milton resident, is also the author of a children’s book. “The Story of Amalia” is a journey through the life and challenges of a young immigrant girl navigating a bilingual and bicultural upbringing in the United States of America. Garcia Kastberg hopes her story...
MILTON, DE
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy