KFOR reporter shares experience with COVID-19, from symptoms to recovery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After recovering from the COVID-19 virus, I decided to speak to a local physician about my symptoms and path to recovery.

I was diagnosed with COVID last Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, after multiple days of symptoms. The whole ordeal felt like the flu on steroids.

At one point, I went to the emergency room with difficulty breathing and an unsettling symptom of burning in the lungs and chest. I lost 12 pounds throughout the entire process.

I thought the virus would take it easy on me considering I’m young and in relatively good shape. I’m also fully vaccinated.

It did not.

One unusual symptom I had during my time was constant nosebleeds — at least two a day.

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler says it’s a common symptom for most respiratory viruses, COVID included.

“Remember the receptors to which the COVID virus attaches are substantially in the nose so it’s very common,” he said. “Nosebleeds are not uncommon in people who have other upper respiratory viral infections.”

He added that other complications I had, including pink eye, are fairly common as well.

The most unsettling symptom I received, as aforementioned, was a hot burning or fizzing sensation that radiated from my chest and lungs.

“Your immune system is reacting to the virus and it causes discomfort that can be unsettling to you,” Dr. Bratzler said. “A lot of people will complain that with breathing, they’ll have symptoms. Their chest may feel tight or they feel they just can’t feel they get the expansion in their lungs.”

I also felt the common symptom of having difficulty breathing, like a weight was sitting on my chest. And even after my recovery, I get shortness of breath much quicker than before.

“The virus gets into the lung and can impact the lung,” he said. “Even people who don’t get hospitalized will complain of shortness of breath that lasts for some time.”

Dr. Bratzler also gave good insight when it comes to keeping your house clean and the deep clean that I now have to do in my home.

“I don’t tell most people that they have to go about doing this extensive cleaning,” he said.

He points out the principle way of getting COVID is by breathing it in, not by touching surfaces.

“The chance that somebody’s gonna get COVID by touching a surface in your house is not really high but cleaning surfaces and other things reduces other types of infections.”

