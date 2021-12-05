Saints Peter and Paul Celebrates 175 Years

How can you end the co-parenting war? When it comes to parenting, you really never know what kind of parent you are until you become one. When done right, parenting is one of the most selfless things you can do in your life. Yet, when it comes to divorce or a breakup involving children, parents often struggle with keeping the best interests of their children at the forefront of their interactions. Pride, ego, revenge, anger, disappointment, and the sheer desire to control an ex often cloud rational judgment and otherwise great parents are reduced to selfishly treating their children as pawns. Co-parenting well is a skill developed over time.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO