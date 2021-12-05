ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Saints Peter and Paul Celebrates 175 Years

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The church is the work of the people so the fact that we are 3,500 families today and such a vibrant parish community, we owe a great debt of gratitude to those who have come before us,” said Brad Baker, pastor at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Saints...

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Celebrating Hanukkah in Naperville

Chabad of Naperville’s plans to celebrate Hanukkah took off over the weekend. The center held a family fun day for the holiday, which included a chocolate gelt helicopter drop for kids to get their hands on some sweet coins. The event also included DIY menorah making, traditional food like latkes, and lighting the final candle on the menorah.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville School Gives Salute to Veterans for Their Service

Yesterday students at Scott Elementary School in Naperville were paid a special visit from the team at V.E.T. Service Dogs. The nonprofit group is on a mission to help veterans suffering from trauma from their time in the service. The visit gave students a chance to hear about the group’s purpose in an age-appropriate way – with the help of the team’s four-legged friends.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

End the Co-parenting War

How can you end the co-parenting war? When it comes to parenting, you really never know what kind of parent you are until you become one. When done right, parenting is one of the most selfless things you can do in your life. Yet, when it comes to divorce or a breakup involving children, parents often struggle with keeping the best interests of their children at the forefront of their interactions. Pride, ego, revenge, anger, disappointment, and the sheer desire to control an ex often cloud rational judgment and otherwise great parents are reduced to selfishly treating their children as pawns. Co-parenting well is a skill developed over time.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

2021 Parade of Lights

The Rotary Club of Naperville hosted the 2021 Parade of Lights in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The annual parade returned to Downtown Naperville after taking a year off due to the pandemic. The 2021 Parade of Lights featured area groups, brightly lit floats, and Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Monarch Landing

At Monarch Landing, activity and innovation abound to bring you the ultimate experience of senior living in Naperville, Illinois. The scenic 60-acre campus offers all the comforts of home to help you capture each day’s possibilities while you enjoy the quiet confidence that comes with living at a Life Plan Community with a full continuum of care.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naper Lights Back on Water Street in Downtown Naperville

Naper Lights is back in Downtown Naperville to brighten up the holiday season. The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is behind the glittering event which includes lights and colorful displays decorating Water Street and Jaycees Park. The holiday event features 150,000 lights with seasonal characters, an interactive tree you can speak to, and of course the Big Tree.
NAPERVILLE, IL
