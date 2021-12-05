ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

By Camille Cabrera, BestReviews
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWPua_0dEifcLN00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?

Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated fan in your life. Each person tends to have a different personal style and coffee preference, so find a gift that can fit most needs, such as a thoughtful coffee sampler kit or a high-end coffee machine.

Need more gift recommendations for the coffee lover in your life? Check out these gift guides:

Is coffee a popular drink?

Coffee is an extremely popular beverage all around the world. The interest and fascination with coffee and other caffeinated beverages continue to grow. That means that the market for high-end gifts for coffee lovers is sure to expand over time. The history of coffee spans back more than hundreds of years, but it is just now growing into a more familiar and commercially produced beverage.

Best coffee machines

A coffee machine can help speed up the sluggish morning routine and provide a sophisticated afternoon break. The machines are a great way to indulge and allow the gift recipient to select their coffees to brew a wide variety of drinks, all with the ease of pressing a button.

Best coffee machines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOgd8_0dEifcLN00

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker

This dark-colored machine can both brew and froth single-serve coffee items. You can place the frother in the dishwasher to promote an easier cleaning process. The machine makes coffee in size options such as 6 ounces and 12 ounces.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwdRx_0dEifcLN00

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine

This coffee machine is stainless steel, and it can grind the beans at the very top, so there is no need to purchase ground beans unless it’s your preference. The machine has a touchscreen, and it takes about three seconds to heat. The machine weighs a little over 25 pounds and can create tasty microfoam.

Sold by Amazon and Bath Bath & Beyond

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5cOj_0dEifcLN00

Nespresso Lattissima One Original Espresso Machine

This white machine makes espresso and also comes with a built-in milk frother. It takes about 30 seconds for the machine to get ready and warm. The machine weighs just under 10 pounds and even makes the coffee process a breeze with a one-button design.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9fWh_0dEifcLN00

De’Longhi Magnifica Super Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine

This stainless steel machine includes a grinder and even a frother. The grinder includes about 13 different settings to achieve the ideal beans. The device is great for making a morning brew under a time crunch because it only takes about a minute to heat fully.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Best french press machines

French press machines are ideal for gift giving because they allow people the ultimate control over how they prepare their coffee. A french press is an excellent choice for a true coffee purist due to the richer and bolder flavors associated with the coffee device.

Best french press machines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rwQR_0dEifcLN00

Veken French Press Double-Wall Stainless Steel Coffee & Tea Maker

The french press comes in two sizes as 34 ounces and 50 ounces. It’s constructed with two walls to better retain and insulate the heat from the brew. The set includes useful accessories such as a stainless steel spoon for the french press and two filters.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nm4RR_0dEifcLN00

Mueller French Press

This french press has an impressive weight to capacity ratio as it weighs around two pounds and can hold about 2 pounds and one ounce of liquid. You can easily clean the machine, thanks to its both dishwasher and drop-friendly material.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDT7M_0dEifcLN00

Secura French Press Coffee Maker

This french press is ideal for a gift with more personal flair as it comes in various colors and sizes. It comes in 12 ounces and spans up to the largest available option of 50 ounces. The stainless steel item traps the heat and more effectively filters the coffee thanks to a filter with three sections.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1Ifg_0dEifcLN00

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

This french press is great for the coffee lover and occasional clutz, thanks to a glass option and a shatterproof version. It’s ideal for the busy home or accident-prone caffeine lover. It also comes in a variety of sizes, such as 34 ounces and 51 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNglh_0dEifcLN00

Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker

The black french press is BPA-free materials such as stainless steel. The item weighs around 2 pounds and can more effectively strain the coffee thanks to a filtration system that includes four stainless steel filters.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Best coffee sampler kits

Treat a high-end coffee lover in your life to a delicious sampler kit. It’s a thoughtful way to provide multiple options to have a chance at ensuring a higher rate of success with a particular taste palette. Sampler kits are also ideal given that they tend to be prepackaged and presented in a way that aesthetically can look like a gift.

Best coffee sampler kits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111agP_0dEifcLN00

Grounds & Hounds Three Blend Starter Kit

The kit comes with the option of either whole beans or ground beans. Each kit comes with a total of about six ounces of coffee. The kit also includes three different bags to provide a fair variety of medium roast caffeinated coffee beans.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5xVR_0dEifcLN00

World Market Holiday Limited Edition Ground Coffee

This set comes with five different festive ground coffees. The beans come from both Central and South America. The kit weighs a little under 14 ounces in total.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLiIN_0dEifcLN00

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler

This coffee sampler kit comes in various helpful options, such as sets with either all dark roasts or completely decaffeinated roasts. The variety of samples of coffee grounds comes in a box, and each packet weighs just under 2 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money.
MAKEUP
kiss951.com

13 Unique Gift Ideas For Someone Who Has Everything

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
SHOPPING
WOWK 13 News

Determined to get your holiday shopping done on time? We’ve got a roundup of can’t-miss deals for everyone on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the holiday season may feel like it’s just started, most of us want to get our gift shopping done as quickly as possible this year due to possible shipping delays. The sooner you can get everyone on your shopping list checked off, the better. […]
TV SHOWS
News Channel 34

12 cozy gifts to order right now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These cozy products make great gifts for yourself or someone else Looking for a cozy gift for yourself or someone else? While warm blankets and soft pajamas are great options, consider expanding your horizons into other products that cater to creature comforts. Cozy gifts help recipients […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keurig Coffee#Coffee Machines#Gourmet Coffee#Bestreviews#Amazon#Bed Bath Beyond Shop
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is officially here and we, alongside everyone else, recommend purchasing your Christmas presents early. The earlier you take the plunge, the less likely it is that your gifts will be delayed due to shipping complications or supply chain issues. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list. Great gifts don’t have to break the bank, and...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
AOL Corp

6 hot sauce gifts that prove it’s the bougiest condiment

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Not everyone can handle the heat, but if...
RECIPES
Robb Report

How to Make a Peanut Malt Flip, the Rich Whisky Cocktail You’ll Want to Drink All Holiday Season

The Peanut Malt Flip is the cocktail of the season. Consider it my gift to you. One way to think of the world of mixed drinks is a kind of graph, with deliciousness on one axis and strangeness on the other. Lumped together on one end of the spectrum are most of the drinks you know, which tend to be very delicious and not at all weird, your Margaritas and Mojitos and Manhattans and such. Travel over to the strange end of the spectrum, and you notice deliciousness begins to suffer—these are your house-smoked bee-pollen syrups and duck fat-washed Negronis. They’re...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The 30+ Best Hollywood-Inspired Stocking Stuffers for Every Type of Giftee

Treating someone to a gift card is nice, but there are more creative ways to give something unexpectedly thoughtful in a small package. Whether you’re shopping for kids (and children at heart), luxury-loving beauty buffs, techies, movie lovers, home spa enthusiasts or fitness aficionados (and every type of person in between), we’ve rounded some of the best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list. Ahead, check out over 30 Hollywood-inspired picks for every budget, from surprises under $10 and affordable luxuries for $50 or less to star-approved items that top off at $200. Need more gifting options? Check out more ideas...
RECIPES
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
E! News

12 Must-Have Shoes From Amazon That Keep Selling Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Looking to add to your shoe collection before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

11 gifts under $10

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you aren't finished with your holiday shopping this year, you're cutting it close. Between inventory levels and shipping delays, you don't want to wait as long to shop this year as you may have in years past. We get it -- finding gifts for some people on your list is really hard and you don't always know what to get them. Have no fear, though. The CNET team is here with a bunch of great gifts that are under $10.
SHOPPING
The Independent

13 best coffee subscription services for your morning caffeine fix

If you can’t get through the day without a caffeine fix, making sure you have a constant supply of coffee is a must. And one of the best ways to do that is to take out a coffee subscription. For a nation of tea drinkers, the British sure do get through a lot of coffee. According to research undertaken by the British Coffee Association, around 95 million cups of coffee are consumed per day in the UK. And the coffee business brings an estimated total of 117 billion pounds per year into the economy.A coffee subscription will deliver...
FOOD & DRINKS
CatTime

9 Simple, Homemade Cat Toys That Make Great Holiday Gifts

You don't need to waste a lot of money when you can make your own fun toys for your kitty! These homemade cat toys are inexpensive and make great gifts! The post 9 Simple, Homemade Cat Toys That Make Great Holiday Gifts appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy