NFL players honor Tate Myre, the athlete who was killed in Michigan high school shooting

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

On Saturday, it was Aidan Hutchinson and Jim Harbaugh commenting about the world's mysterious ways, as the Michigan Wolverines scored 42 points in a Big Ten Championship game victory against Iowa.

Tate Myre , who died in the school shooting that killed four in Michigan last week, wore 42 as a football player for the Oxford Wildcats.

Wolverines players wore a No. 42 patch Saturday and Myre's family and former coaches were named honorary captains at midfield before the game. Hutchinson had "Play for Tate" written on his forearm tape.

The tributes took a different form Sunday, with NFL players honoring Myre with customized jerseys and warmup gear. Before the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings played (kickoff 1 p.m. ET), Lions safety Jalen Elliott walked into Ford Field wearing a No. 42 customized jersey with "Myre" on the back. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wore an "Oxford Wildcats" shirt during warmups. Lions players and coach Dan Campbell also wore shirts.

Helmets for both teams will feature Oxford's logo "O" decals on the back.

Myre was a linebacker and running back and had been on a recruiting trip at Toledo the weekend before the attack . He was 16 years old.

In addition to being a star wrestler , Myre wanted to play college football; he tweeted his 2021 season stats on Nov. 10: 10 touchdowns, 71.5 tackles for the Wildcats in his junior season.

Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling also died Tuesday.

The shooter, 15, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism causing death. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter Friday. Witnesses said Myre ran toward the shooter in an attempt to stop him.

Myre's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL players honor Tate Myre, the athlete who was killed in Michigan high school shooting

