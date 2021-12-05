ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complete college football bowl schedule for the 2021 season

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) is tackled after the catch by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Dane Belton (4) in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports

The college football regular season is over, but there still is an elongated bowl campaign that will wrap up 2021.

A total of 43 postseason games in the Football Bowl Subdivision are set to take place in December and January. The action kicks off  Dec. 17 with the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl. One day later, there are six games scheduled across the country.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will be held on Dec. 31 at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, and the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The national championship game will wrap up the bowl season extravaganza on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis

A rundown of all the games. Note all times are ET.

Dec. 17 - Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, ESPN, noon

Dec. 17 - Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Dec. 18 - Boca Raton Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Dec. 18 - New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. Texas-El Paso, ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Dec. 18 - Independence Bowl: Brigham Young vs. Alabama-Birmingham, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 18 - LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Dec. 18 - LA Bowl: Oregon State vs. Utah State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18 - New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 20 - Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. Texas-San Antonio, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 - Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. Missouri, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida vs. Florida, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Dec. 24 - Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Memphis, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Camellia Bowl: Ball State vs. Georgia State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 - Quick Lane Bowl: Nevada vs. Western Michigan, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Dec. 27 - Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Birmingham Bowl: Auburn vs. Houston, ESPN, noon

Dec. 28 - First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Holiday Bowl: North Carolina State vs. UCLA, Fox, 8 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota vs. West Virginia, ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Dec. 29 - Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Oregon, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 30 - Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Peach Bowl: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 - Gator Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Dec. 31 - Sun Bowl: Miami (Fla.) vs. Washington State, CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 - Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 - Arizona Bowl: Boise State vs. Central Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 - Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Georgia, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn State, ESPN2, noon

Jan. 1 - Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, ABC, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, ESPN, 8:45 p.m.

Jan. 4 - Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. LSU, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Jan. 10 - College Football Playoff championship game: Semifinal winners, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Comments / 31

Billy Stinson
5d ago

college football is a big joke. got to make sure Alabama got in the playoff. in noway deserves number1. playoffs is totally setup to make sure Alabama gets in.

Reply(13)
14
jerry may
5d ago

Mr. Billy you don't know anything about how the playoffs work. go back to sleep and be sure not to watch any games

Reply(1)
5
