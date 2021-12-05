Fecomércio, Sesc and Senac Headquarters / Estúdio 41

Text description provided by the architects. The ‘De Rinck’ community center in Anderlecht illustrates the social and institutional complexity that Brussels projects can entail. The corner buildings are heritage sites in the historical heart of Anderlecht. Het Dapperheidsplein is alive and kicking: many cultures meet each other here, but you can also bump into enthusiastic RSCA football fans. The community center is home to various local and supra-local organizations. Thanks to the varied program, every culture lover can treat himself there. Both residents and newcomers to the city can take part in a wide range of language, dance, culture, wellbeing, or music courses.

