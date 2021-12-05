ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting suspect’s parents bond set at combined $1M, plead not guilty

 5 days ago

The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Prosecutors cite ‘troubling and disturbing’ piece of evidence they can’t yet release to public

Oakland County’s prosecutor has described a piece of evidence against the 15-year-old accused of killing four classmates as “disturbing” and “troubling”, and said that she cannot make it public. Karen McDonald, the prosecutor, was reported as saying there was “an additional piece of evidence that hasn’t been released yet”, after detailing a “mountain of digital evidence” against the accused on Wednesday. “But I can assure you it was troubling. It was disturbing and unfortunately he was allowed to go back to class,” Ms McDonald said, as reported by ClickOnDetroit.The prosecutor for Oakland County announced charges of terrorism, four counts of...
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
NewsBreak
The Independent

Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley’s mother weeps as she and husband plead not guilty after arrest

The mother of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley wept as she and her husband pleaded not guilty at their arraignment, hours after they were arrested following a huge overnight manhunt.Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged on Saturday morning with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting, in which their 15-year-old son allegedly shot dead four students and wounded seven other people at Oxford High School.They both pleaded not guilty to all the charges via videolink from Oakland County jail – the same jail where their son has been held since his arrest...
CBS Miami

Heartbroken Families Seek Answers In Double Homicide; Reward Increase Up To $15K

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The family of a South Florida man who was ambushed in a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade earlier this year is hoping the public can help detectives crack the case. Darren Kleckley, 54, and Pernell Hart, 45, were both killed after someone approached them along NW 18 Avenue and 66 Street in Miami-Dade and began shooting. Pernell Hart and Darren Kleckley (Miami-Dade Police) According to Miami-Dade police, there was also a third man who was attacked on January 8, 2021; however, he survived the shooting. The lead detective on the case, Jorge Rodriguez, told CBS4 News that the three victims were standing...
The Independent

Video camera captured Oxford school shooting suspect coming out from the bathroom and firing at random

The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, which has now resulted in four deaths, came out firing from a bathroom, authorities have said after reviewing surveillance footage. The Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters on Wednesday that law enforcement officials were going through hours of video from cameras across the school to map the suspect’s actions, but said that his targets “appeared random”, according to The New York Times. He added that the shootings were “absolutely brutally cold-hearted” but that no motive has been identified. The suspect was being held at a juvenile detention centre as of...
CBS Denver

Tameka Dudley, Joshua Hamm Plead Guilty In Shooting Death Of Mark Outman In Monaco Street Robbery Attempt

DENVER (CBS4) – Tameka Dudley and Joshua Hamm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of Mark Outman nearly one year ago. Outman, 64, was shot and killed during a home burglary on Dec. 28, 2020. (credit: CBS) Dudley, 45, and Hamm, 39, both pleaded guilty in Outman’s death. As part of the plea agreement, two cases were dismissed. Dudley also pleaded guilty to burglary in a third case and stipulated to a 12-year prison sentence. For Outman’s death in the 900 block of Monaco Street, Dudley was sentenced to 48 years in the Department of Corrections. The two sentences will run concurrently. Tameka Dudley (credit: CBS) Hamm is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2022. Joshua Hamm (credit: Denver Police Department) On the day that Outman was killed, the suspects posed as utility workers and wore reflective vests and hard hats in their robbery attempt. Another victim, a woman, was also shot at the home and critically injured. (credit: CBS) A third suspect, Larry Hamm, 47, was shot and killed by Denver police officers. Those officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.
Complex

Oxford Football Player Reportedly Killed While Trying to Disarm School Shooter

Thousands of people have backed a petition to honor 16-year-old Tate Myre, a “standout” football player who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting. According to the New York Times, Myre was wounded during the Tuesday attack in which four were killed and seven were injured. Michigan police have not provided details on Myer’s interaction with the suspected gunman, however, a Change.org petition states he was shot while trying to disarm the suspect. The petition is calling for the school’s Wildcats Stadium to be renamed “Tate Myre Stadium.” As of press time, the page had received over 87,000 signatures.
The Independent

Video shows moment woman allegedly kidnapped four children who were walking to school

Chilling video has captured the moment a woman allegedly kidnapped four young children as they were walking to school in Detroit, Michigan, before they were rescued by police officers by chance when their captor ran a red light.Doorbell footage shows a white van speeding along and coming to a sudden halt by the side of a road, before shouting can be heard in the audio.A tree blocks the full view of four siblings aged 11, eight, seven and five as they are allegedly abducted by 37-year-old Stephanie Marie Binder.The terrifying ordeal unfolded around 7.30am on 30 November as the...
The Independent

Michigan school shooting - latest: Ethan Crumbley’s parents plead not guilty as mother sobs in court

Ethan Crumbley’s parents pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection to their son’s alleged shooting rampage at Oxford High School that led to the death of four students on Tuesday.James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared at an arraignment in front of judge Julie Nicholson this morning after being arrested by Detroit Police around 1.30am earlier today. The arrest came after officers found a vehicle, believed to belong to the Crumbleys late on Friday, when they were searching for the couple. The vehicle was reported by the owner of the industrial building where the couple was located.James and...
