Entering his fourth year on the ballot, former Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton will be looking to improve on his 44.9% share of votes from BBWAA voters. After making a sizable jump last season with two new spots open up on the ballot (thanks to Larry Walker and Derek Jeter), it was foreseeable that Helton would make a jump. But what’s in store for him this year? Should we expect that he’ll make another big jump and inch even closer to being elected to the Hall of Fame? Or are there other roadblocks in his way to making further progress?

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO