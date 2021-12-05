Jo Ann Hardesty on Portland’s key issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Portland is working to solve a number of key issues, including a rise in gun violence and property crime, issues surrounding police funding and accountability and an unfolding humanitarian crisis as the number of homeless people increase.

Jo Ann Hardesty, the first Black woman to become a commissioner on Portland City Council, joined Ken Boddie as Eye on Northwest Politics’ first-ever guest to discuss the issues facing Portland and more.

Hardesty said the issues can be pinpointed to the ongoing pandemic, when in March 2020, those who were living making a living doing two to three $15-an-hour jobs may have lost everything.

“We are now just starting to re-emerge from the lockdown that COVID caused, which means there are many people who are economically devastated by COVID,” she said.

She went on to add the challenge city leaders face is that many want “quick fixes” to a situation that has been decades in the making.

“It will take us collectively as a community coming together and saying ‘how can I help?'” she said.

Hardesty also spoke on the city council approving an unexpected $62 million for city services, the police budget and more.

Watch the full interview with her and Ken Boddie below:

