ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

'My God, The Refs Are Bad!' Luka Doncic Responds to Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Scolding

By Mike Fisher
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 5 days ago

DALLAS - Coach Jason Kidd has gone public in urging young superstar Luke Doncic to properly funnel his displeasure with NBA referees.

Luka knows is right ... but the Dallas Mavericks' best player is also among the NBA's most vocal when it comes to griping at the refs, as he established again this week, while positioned very near a microphone.

“Oh my God,'' Luka said, way too loudly, "the refs are bad.”

Kidd is trying to help. ... but he's clearly frustrated that Doncic - for all his high BBIQ - hasn't figured out that stopping to gripe at a ref during an on-going possession is a poor idea.

“I would lean towards playing five-on-five a little bit more (than complaining),” Kidd said after Friday's dismal home loss to the lowly Pelicans. “You’re not going to get any calls. Officials, they tend not to stop the game to change calls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVmNJ_0dEidt2400
By Mike Fisher

'My God, The Refs Are Bad!' Luka Responds to Kidd Scolding

“It’s a lot of things, you know,” Doncic says. “I think J-Kidd, he’s got a point and I’ve got to stop doing that.''

20 hours ago

Dragic Prefers Move to Mavs over Heat: Report

"The sense is Goran works his way toward his preferred (and most viable) option of the Mavericks''

23 hours ago

'No Luka, No Chance?': Mavs Drop to .500 in 97-90 Loss to Grizzlies

On the second night of a back-to-back, and while not having Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis, the Dallas Mavericks lost their second consecutive game and fell to .500 on the season in a 97-90 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dec 4, 2021

"So you’d have to understand ... that there’s a point in time in games, dead ball, to be able to talk to the officials.

In his Hall-of-Fame playing days, Kidd mastered the art of negotiation with refs - again, his BBIQ being off-the-charts high. And yes, Luka sees the problem.

“It’s a lot of things, you know,” Doncic said. “I think J-Kidd, he’s got a point and I’ve got to stop doing that.''

This is an issue that the organization has worked on with Doncic before; former head coach Rick Carlisle tried to preach the same lesson. As Kidd said, "While the game is going on, transition defense is one of the things that we’ve talked about, that we have to get better. If we’re lobbying for calls during live play, it puts us in harm’s way.”

And Doncic's Mavs - now dipping to 11-11 after a second straight loss this weekend, on Saturday at the hands of the Grizzlies (a game in which the ailing Doncic did not play) - are "in harm's way'' enough without bringing "five-on-four'' basketball into the equation.

It helps greatly that Luka Doncic recognizes the problem. Now, "the preaching and the teaching'' needs to become "learning.''

Comments / 0

Related
DallasBasketball

Do Mark Cuban's Mavs Need a New Arena (And Bowling Alley)?

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *Cuban's big plan. As long as we've known Mark Cuban, we've always known this: The Dallas Mavs team owner will splurge. Pamper players. Spend to upgrade. As the Dallas...
NBA
Yardbarker

Mavs ‘Super-Human’ Luka Doncic is ‘Out of Shape,’ Says NBA Analyst

Luka Doncic’s relatively slow start to this Dallas Mavericks season can be easily explained, by at least one critic: The 22-year-old perennial MVP candidate is “not in shape.”. “He’s had a tough start,” Jonathan Tjarks of The Ringer said in a podcast episode with Bill Simmons. “Luka is definitely in...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jason Kidd
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Goran Dragic headed to Mavs to join Luka Doncic amid looming Raptors exit?

As it is, it sounds like Goran Dragic has played his last game in a Toronto Raptors uniform. The 35-year-old is currently away from the squad indefinitely as he deals with personal matters in his home country of Slovenia. A trade or a buyout is seemingly looming and right now, the Mavs have emerged as the frontrunners to land Dragic if and when he parts ways with the Raptors.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The major Luka Doncic revelation that will upset Mavs fans

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic took the NBA by storm when he entered the league in the 2018-2019 season. He won NBA Rookie of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He continued to dominate the league at the tender age of 20 in his second season. However, despite his statistics remaining steady, the last couple of seasons the Mavs star has shown up to start the year in unexpected shape.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs Contracts: When Should Dallas Give a New Deal to Jalen Brunson?

DALLAS - Jalen Brunson has, from the very start when he joined the Dallas Mavericks in the same 2018 NBA Draft class as ... well, you know ... been a "professional.''. That's the complimentary word former coach Rick Carlisle used for the then-rookie. And it fits now, too, under new coach Jason Kidd, as the fourth-year guard is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds, all career-highs.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Luka Doncic, Mavs Dodge Bulls Bullet; No COVID Cases

DALLAS - On Thursday, the Chicago Bulls announced that center Nikola Vucevic had tested positive for COVID-19. Too bad for the Bulls. But a worry, too, for the Dallas Mavs, as they'd just played at Chicago the night before ... complete with close contact and post-game handshakes and hugs between Vucevic and an assortment of Mavs, including superstar Luka Doncic.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#The Dallas Mavericks#Pelicans#The Memphis Grizzlies
DallasBasketball

Mavs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY: Luka Doncic Still Hurt

The Dallas Mavericks look to end a two-game skid vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in a Sunday afternoon game at Staples Center. It's the first of two games in three days between the Mavs and Clippers, and the outcomes will have Western Conference standings implications. After dropping consecutive games to...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs Are an NBA Finals 'Threat,' Says Analyst

When the mushroom cloud of the Dallas Mavericks offseason appeared following the departure of Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle, doubt oozed from the fanbase. Would the Mavericks continue their rise in the Western Conference without their long-time leaders? And is Jason Kidd the right person for the job?. All of...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Luka Doncic's Status: Mavs vs. Suns GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks face the Suns in Phoenix on Friday night in a nationally televised game with a couple streaks on the line. The Suns, who are currently second in the Western Conference behind Golden State, look to extend their league-leading winning streak to 11 games. Meanwhile, the Mavs want to end a losing streak to Phoenix that is currently at seven consecutive games, including a 105-98 defeat on Wednesday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
DallasBasketball

WATCH Mavs Present 'City Edition' Mixtape

DALLAS - Music and basketball can align like the stars if done just right. And the wizards involved with the Dallas Mavericks have done it just right. Mix some Dirk Nowitzki and some Luka Doncic and artists the Mavericks utilized in their 2021-2022 City Edition mixtape and ... it's art.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Can Mavs Stay Undefeated at Spurs? GAMEDAY

Is this déjà vu? The Dallas Mavericks on Friday are facing the San Antonio Spurs again. The Mavericks look to avoid back-to-back losses after dropping one Wednesday night in Chicago vs. the Bulls. Dallas has not registered back-to-back losses yet this season. Dallas will aim for a repeat performance after...
NBA
DallasBasketball

'Dynamic Duo!': Doncic, Porzingis Shine In Mavs' 123-109 Win vs. Spurs

Although the San Antonio Spurs' glory years have now passed them by, more times than not, the team will put up a tough fight as long as it's coached by future Hall-of-Famer Gregg Popovich. This was the case in the Dallas Mavericks' first two matchups with the Spurs this season, as Dallas won both games, but only by five points and one point, respectively.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Luka Doncic Injury Setback? Clippers COVID Scare? Mavs at L..A. GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a game in over a week and somehow it feels like longer. The Mavs look to end a three-game skid on Tuesday night vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. t's the final of two games in three days between the Mavs and Clippers. On Sunday, LA beat Dallas 97-91 and the loss dropped Dallas behind the Clippers in the Western Conference Standings (No. 5 and No. 4, respectively).
NBA
DallasBasketball

Kristaps Porzingis Takes Blame for Dallas Mavs' Loss at Suns

With Luka Doncic sitting out Wednesday’s roadie against the Phoenix Suns due to his knee and ankle sprains, the natural "step-up'' guy was sure to be Kristaps Porzingis. He did that to some degree in what became a 105-98 loss (game coverage here) ... but in KP's own opinion, he didn't do enough.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
538
Followers
806
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy