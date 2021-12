Kenley Jansen is a free agent for the first time since 2016, when he signed a five-year contract to remain with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 34-year-old closer is expected to have a strong market once the lockout ends, and reportedly drew recent interest from the Philadelphia Phillies. However, the Phillies signed Corey Knebel, so it is unclear if they are still interested in adding another option to the back of their bullpen.

