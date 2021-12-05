ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

By The Associated Press
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago

No. 11 Arizona at Oregon St.,...

www.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Day

No. 3 UConn women 'have no choice but to adapt' as injuries strike

UConn coach Geno Auriemma called this week's sequence of events, in which reigning women's basketball national player of the year Paige Bueckers suffered a fracture to the tibial plateau in her left leg — which will cause her to miss the next 6-8 weeks — "as difficult as any days that I can remember."
BASKETBALL
wdrb.com

BOZICH | My weekly AP Top 25 college basketball poll ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Sources said that somebody wrote Gonzaga was unquestionably the best men’s college basketball team in the country. That unquestionably seemed like a premature thing to say less than three weeks into the season, and I’m guessing that Mike Krzyzewski thought so, too, because his Duke team was unquestionably three points better than the Zags Friday night in Las Vegas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, odds for top 25 games today in Week 13

Rivalry Week wraps-up Saturday and we'll get some of the biggest college football games of the season all day. Bragging rights will not be the only thing on the line as division titles, conference championship game appearances and College Football Playoff invitations will all be up for grabs with 18 top 25 teams in action over the course of the last day of the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Texas vs. Kansas State in early action

Black Friday kicks off the Christmas shopping season, and the 2021 iteration will again be delivering us the gifts of six games involving ranked teams to kick off rivalry week as the college football regular season reaches its conclusion. No. 21 San Diego State hosts Boise State on CBS and No. 16 Iowa travels to Nebraska in early-afternoon matchups with conference championship implications. Texas will also be in action early against Kansas State as the Longhorns hope to avoid finishing with their worst record since 1956.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Duke is new No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll after beating previously top-ranked Gonzaga

There's a new No. 1 in men's college basketball. Duke took over the top spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday as part of a major shakeup in the rankings. It's the first time since 2019 the Blue Devils, who were No. 5 last week, have been ranked No. 1 in the poll. Duke's big move comes amid a 7-0 start to the season after knocking off No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81 on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Commercial Appeal

Battle in the Bluff schedule revised to rival top high school basketball showcases in the country

The field is officially set for Stephen Jackson's Battle in the Bluff high school basketball showcase.  The event – presented by Showtime basketball and, in its second year, being held Dec. 9-11 at Bartlett High School – will feature 37 games, making it one of the largest of its kind in the country, according to Iverson Classic CEO Bobby Bates. Teams recently added include Simeon Career Academy (Chicago), Bull City Prep (North Carolina), Elevation Prep (Indiana) and Milwaukee Academy...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon St
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Rutgers basketball: Ron Harper Jr. sparks win over Clemson in NCAA Tournament rematch

PISCATAWAY — Ron Harper Jr. pulled up from darn near Dunellen, about 28 feet from the bucket, and drilled a straightaway 3-pointer that sent 6,500 Rutgers basketball fans into an all-out frenzy. Clemson coach Brad Brownell called a timeout and Harper, normally one of the Scarlet Knights’ more stoic players, waved his arms to the crowd, imploring everyone to keep the pedal floored. ...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

This Week's Women's Top 25 Fared

No.1 South Carolina (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Maryland, Sunday. No.2 North Carolina State (8-1) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Friday. No.3 Connecticut (5-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday. No.4 Stanford (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Sunday. No.5 Baylor (9-1) beat...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

Weekly Word: The Big Ten road ahead, the Music City Bowl and more

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week. FIRST THINGS FIRST. This was a momentous week for Purdue basketball, obviously, as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball Week 8 Waiver Wire: Jarred Vanderbilt, Alex Caruso top adds, plus schedule notes

The NBA took Thanksgiving Day off, and all that eating and drinking led to a wacky week. LeBron James caught and then quickly un-caught COVID-19*, Kemba Walker and Blake Griffin got benched (they were All-NBA players two seasons ago!), Ja Morant and Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo got hurt, the Timberwolves got good (OK that started before Thanksgiving, but it's still really weird), and John Wall got rejected (from his attempt to return to play).
NBA
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Utah's 1st Rose Bowl to be against Pasadena veteran Ohio St

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Utah's football program has come a long way since the last time it faced Ohio State. In 1986, the Utes were a struggling program in the Western Athletic Conference when they went to Columbus and were drilled 64-6 by the Buckeyes. Thirty five years later, Utah...
OHIO STATE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Tarleton St. 81, Southwestern Assemblies of God 75

TARLETON ST. (3-7) F.Hicks 5-9 3-4 16, Bogues 4-9 0-0 8, Gipson 13-18 3-5 29, Daniel 1-5 3-4 5, Small 5-9 3-4 13, Hopkins 1-2 2-2 4, McDavid 1-5 2-2 4, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0, Holden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 16-21 81.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy