Kelvin Murray, senior threat researcher at Carbonite and Webroot, discusses how cyber security can be bolstered to mitigate malware in 2022. Be it in person or online, the world is still struggling in the fight against viruses. 2021 was another year where the headlines were awash with COVID-19. But cyber scandals too were vying for their spot in the limelight, as malware and ransomware attacks ran rampant, and supply chains took a digital beating (just in case they weren’t tormented enough).

