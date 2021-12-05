Alleged serial predator charged in Denver sexual assault

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. kali9

A man accused of sexually assaulting at least four people in Denver was charged Friday with 10 counts connected to a sexual assault on Nov. 28, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced.

Abiye Adamu, 31, was charged with two counts each of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault by threat of kidnapping and sexual assault by force or threat, as well as one count each of kidnapping a victim for sex, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, menacing with a weapon and second-degree assault, strangulation.

In addition to the sexual assault on Nov. 28, Adamu is believed to be responsible for three other sexual assaults that occurred in central Denver between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said Adamu forced or lured victims into his car, a 2016 black Honda Civic, before he assaulted them.

All of the assaults happened within two miles of each other, in the areas of 17th Street and Wynkoop Street in Lower Downtown, East 16th Avenue and North Logan Street in North Capitol Hill, 17th Street and North Broadway in North Capitol Hill and East Colfax Avenue and North Clarkson Street in North Capitol Hill.

“As reports came in and investigators began seeing similarities, extensive investigative resources were dedicated to identifying and arresting the suspect,” the police department said in a statement Thursday.

Police said they identified Adamu as the suspect through forensic evidence from the assaults.

Adamu is an Aurora resident who most recently lived in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood, according to public records. He is also a licensed dental hygienist.

Adamu’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the attorney's office. His arrest affidavit and booking photo have been sealed to protect the integrity of the investigation, police said.

Police believe Adamu may have sexually assaulted other victims. Anyone who may have been assaulted by Adamu is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or call the law enforcement agency where the sexual assault occurred.