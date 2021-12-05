ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Alleged serial predator charged in Denver sexual assault

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZUNr_0dEidO6t00
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. kali9

A man accused of sexually assaulting at least four people in Denver was charged Friday with 10 counts connected to a sexual assault on Nov. 28, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced.

Abiye Adamu, 31, was charged with two counts each of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault by threat of kidnapping and sexual assault by force or threat, as well as one count each of kidnapping a victim for sex, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, menacing with a weapon and second-degree assault, strangulation.

In addition to the sexual assault on Nov. 28, Adamu is believed to be responsible for three other sexual assaults that occurred in central Denver between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said Adamu forced or lured victims into his car, a 2016 black Honda Civic, before he assaulted them.

All of the assaults happened within two miles of each other, in the areas of 17th Street and Wynkoop Street in Lower Downtown, East 16th Avenue and North Logan Street in North Capitol Hill, 17th Street and North Broadway in North Capitol Hill and East Colfax Avenue and North Clarkson Street in North Capitol Hill.

“As reports came in and investigators began seeing similarities, extensive investigative resources were dedicated to identifying and arresting the suspect,” the police department said in a statement Thursday.

Police said they identified Adamu as the suspect through forensic evidence from the assaults.

Adamu is an Aurora resident who most recently lived in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood, according to public records. He is also a licensed dental hygienist.

Adamu’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the attorney's office. His arrest affidavit and booking photo have been sealed to protect the integrity of the investigation, police said.

Police believe Adamu may have sexually assaulted other victims. Anyone who may have been assaulted by Adamu is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or call the law enforcement agency where the sexual assault occurred.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Two men plead guilty to Denver murder

Two men accused of killing a 64-year-old man during a home invasion in Denver last December have pleaded guilty, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Tameka Dudley, 45, and Joshua Hamm, 39, pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree murder and a sentence enhancing charge in the shooting death of Mark Outman.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Authorities looking for missing, at-risk adult

The Fort Collins Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing at-risk man. Police said a man named David, 65, was last seen in the 3100 block of Boone Street earlier this week. He is known to have cognitive and medical issues and say his speech may be unclear.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police academy graduates 36 new officers

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said when the latest class of recruits started their training, he asked them why they wanted to become officers. They started out stoically, he said, but their answers increasingly made him smile: They said they wanted to make the community safer and a better place. One said he wants to be part of the change in policing communities are calling for.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 arrested, 1 injured after police chase, crash in Douglas County

Three people were arrested and one was injured Thursday after leading a police chase and crashing a stolen vehicle, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began at around 3:30 a.m. when a stolen pickup truck was spotted near Highway 85 and Blakeland Road in unincorporated Douglas County, deputies said. The truck had been reported stolen in Castle Rock.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Officials seek identity of newborn baby found dead in Brighton in 2002

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a newborn baby who was found dead in Brighton nearly 20 years ago. The baby John Doe is one of only four unsolved Doe cases in Weld County, deputies said. To try to identify him, the sheriff’s office and Othram Inc. are attempting to use DNA extraction and analysis to find his living relatives.
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Sexual Assaults#Serial#Denver Police#Honda#Aurora
The Denver Gazette

New report shows Colorado's startling spike in crime

The numbers speak loudly enough: The average monthly crime rate in Colorado is 15% higher this year than in 2019, and a stunning 28% higher than it was a decade ago. The violent crime rate spiked 35% over the figure from 2011. Nationally, the increase was just 3%, according to a report by the Common Sense Institute released Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Former Boulder attorney pleads guilty to stealing over $40,000 from clients

A former Boulder attorney pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $40,000 from her clients, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. This is the second time Emily Cohen, 42, has been convicted of the crime. A jury found Cohen guilty of theft and fraud in 2014 and sentenced her to prison; however, the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned the convictions in 2019.
The Denver Gazette

'Numerous’ threats made against East High School in Denver

The Denver Police Department said it is investigating after “numerous” threats have been made against East High School over the last eight months. The threats began in April and the most recent threat was made in the last week, police said. All of the threats have been made during the school day and were directed at harming students, staff and faculty members at East High School.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

Douglas County sheriff's deputy dies of COVID-19

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Pollack died early Thursday morning of complications from COVID-19, according to the county. Pollack joined the sheriff's office in 2002 after retiring from the New York Police Department, where he served for 20 years. During his time as a detective in Douglas County, he was assigned to the special investigations unit.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 shot, wounded at Rocky Mountain National Park

A park ranger and another person were shot following an exchange of gunfire outside of Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said. The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after a park ranger made a traffic stop near the park's Fall River entrance on U.S. Highway 34. The people in the vehicle were involved in a high-speed chase earlier in the day, said Kyle Patterson, a spokesperson for the park. ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Denver Gazette

Denver recommends revoking Beta Nighclub's liquor, cabaret licenses

Denver's business licensing department on Thursday recommended that the city revoke Beta Nightclub's liquor and cabaret licenses after police uncovered regular fights, alcohol consumption after hours and unlicensed security guards working at the downtown club. The club’s owner, Hussam Kayali — who also uses the pseudonym Valentes Corleons — defended...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy