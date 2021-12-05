MONSTER’S MASH: After a long wait, Teven Jenkins will get his chance in 2021

LAKE FOREST – Barring a very unexpected run in the final six games, the focus for the Bears will be on the development of their young players.

Of course, the biggest focus will be Justin Fields, but the franchise quarterback of the future will miss Sunday’s game with the Cardinals as he continues to recover from cracked ribs suffered against the Ravens in Week 11.

But there are a number of other young players on the Bears’ roster the team is interested in getting a look at over the next few weeks, and they’ll get the chance to do so with their second selection in this past spring’s draft.

Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is active for the game on Sunday at Soldier Field after completing his three weeks of practice after being activated off injured reserve. On that list since training camp after back surgery, the second round pick may finally see time over the final six games of the season.

That would be encouraging for the Bears since Jenkins figures to be the future of the team at the left tackle position. His injury forced the team to look to free agency for a tackle before the season as they signed veteran Jason Peters to a one-year deal.

A Turnaround For Roquan

All the way up until Friday, it didn’t look good for Roquan Smith when it came to playing Sunday.

The middle linebacker was out for the first two practices after suffering a hamstring injury in the Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions.

But Smith surprised on Friday by taking part in practice in a limited capacity and that was enough work to have him ready to go for Sunday’s game with the Cardinals.

That’s a relief for the Bears, who are already down another starter at middle linebacker with Danny Trevathan. A All-Pro and Pro Bowl candidate at the position, Smith has 113 tackles including three sacks along with an interception touchdown against the Bengals in Week 2.

Stat of the Week: 102

The number of years since the Bears began their rivalry with the Cardinals, with the teams first playing in 1920. That makes it the oldest continuous rivalry in the NFL.

