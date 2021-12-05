Baker weighing $4B spending bill sent to him by lawmakers

(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are expecting a windfall of excess tax revenue in the next two years and are mulling over plans to spend the money. Gov. Janet Mills' administration says the state's general fund revenues are up $822 million or 9.7% for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 compared to initial projections in the biennial budget. Mills is looking at using the additional revenue "to provide direct financial relief" to those hit hard hit by the pandemic.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO