Baker weighing $4B spending bill sent to him by lawmakers

Beaumont Enterprise
 5 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is weighing a $4 billion spending bill shipped to his desk this week by Massachusetts state lawmakers. The bill directs money from the state’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act and Fiscal Year 2021 surplus funds to...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Sentinel & Enterprise

Polito’s poor polling weighs on Baker’s third-term decision

Numbers can be viewed – and skewed – to validate just about any argument. Take for instance one media outlet’s recent read on the latest survey of Gov. Charlie Baker’s chances of winning re-election to a third term, should he run. It concluded based on that poll’s results, Baker would...
ELECTIONS
ABQJournal

New Mexico lawmakers weigh $10 million request to boost outdoor recreation

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s outdoor recreation office plans to ask legislators next month for $10 million in special one-time funding – the bulk of which would sharply expand a grant program that helps build and improve trails throughout the state. Supporters pitched the idea to a legislative panel Tuesday...
LIFESTYLE
New Haven Register

Tribes weigh in as New Mexico redistricting bills advance

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Efforts to shore up Native American political influence in New Mexico through the redistricting process got a boost on Thursday as legislators advanced a state Senate map that incorporates consensus recommendations from an array of Indigenous communities. A Senate redistricting bill from Democratic state...
POLITICS
NECN

Gov. Baker Closing in on ARPA Spending Bill Decisions

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has just a few more days to take action on a $4 billion spending bill that uses up to $1.45 billion in surplus tax receipts and up to $2.55 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to invest in health care, housing, premium pay for frontline workers and relief for employers facing rising unemployment insurance costs.
POLITICS
thereflector.com

Lawmakers weigh in on state redistricting issues

The failure for the Washington State Redistricting Commission to come up with new maps for Congressional and state Legislature districts has local lawmakers disappointed that the decision is now up to the Washington State Supreme Court. The commission, made up of two Democratic and two Republican appointees, were not able...
WASHINGTON STATE
mma.org

Legislature sends $4B COVID recovery bill to governor

After enactment by the House and Senate during informal sessions over the past two days, the Legislature today sent a $4 billion COVID recovery bill to Gov. Charlie Baker, who now has 10 days to sign the bill into law, return it with amendments, or make vetoes. The spending package...
BOSTON, MA
Beaumont Enterprise

Gov. Greg Abbott creates hotline for Texas employees to report vaccine mandates

Texas has now created a hotline for employees to report 'illegal' vaccine mandates, according to a statement issued from Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, December 9. Under Abbott's GA-40 order, Texas employers cannot impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on an employee who qualifies for an exemption for religious, personal, or medical reasons.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Maine lawmakers weigh plans to spend surplus tax revenue

(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are expecting a windfall of excess tax revenue in the next two years and are mulling over plans to spend the money. Gov. Janet Mills' administration says the state's general fund revenues are up $822 million or 9.7% for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 compared to initial projections in the biennial budget. Mills is looking at using the additional revenue "to provide direct financial relief" to those hit hard hit by the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
Nevada Appeal

Nevada lawmakers OK spending millions in pandemic funds

The Legislative Interim Finance Committee on Thursday voted to spend more than a quarter billion dollars in federal funds on a laundry list of programs primarily to deal with impacts of the pandemic. That includes adding some $30 million to the Medicaid program that is already the largest single budget...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Lawmaker Has Bill To End County And Municipalities Spending Millions Of Tax Dollars On Lobbyists

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local municipal and county governments have spent over $40 million in tax dollars on lobbyists and lobbying organizations. That’s the conclusion of a conservative think-tank in Harrisburg. “At least $42 million spent in taxpayer money either on hiring contract lobbyists or in joining associations that have lobbyists as part of their work,” Nate Benefield, vice president of the Commonwealth Foundation, told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday. Benefield said the Commonwealth Foundation, through public disclosures and right-to-know requests, found many counties, cities and their authorities hired lobbyists or joined associations that did. “This is very hidden. Most taxpayers don’t know...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

