NFL

Marc Malusis leaves out Maggie Gray in addressing major WFAN shakeup

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree days after WFAN announced the end of “Moose & Maggie” as the station’s midday show, one half of the show addressed the shakeup, without mentioning the other half. On his weekly Sunday morning NFL show on WFAN — the first time he was back on the air since the news...

CBS Boston

Kurt Warner Wants To See Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl: ‘It’s Not Just A Pipe Dream’

BOSTON (CBS) — Kurt Warner knows a thing or two about stories fit for Hollywood. His own life story is headed to the big screen on Christmas Day, after all. And the Hall of Fame quarterback has another dream scenario in mind for this year’s Super Bowl, one that felt like a million-to-one shot in October but one that now has a real chance of actually happening: A New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl. Warner was asked to make his Super Bowl prediction on the podcast Pardon My Take. Though his head (and part of his heart) believes the Arizona Cardinals...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
NEW YORK CITY, NY

