Report: Texans LB Zach Cunningham out for disciplinary reasons

2021-12-05 18:00:03 GMT+00:00 - Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham was held out of Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts for disciplinary reasons, ESPN reported.

It is the second time this season the fifth-year starter has missed playing time for breaking team rules. In Week 2, coach David Culley benched Cunningham for the first quarter for tardiness.

Last Sunday, Texans safety Justin Reid was inactive for a violation of team rules.

Cunningham, who turned 27 on Thursday, has 67 tackles and one forced fumble in 10 games (seven starts) this season.

A second-round pick by the Texans in 2017, Cunningham has 570 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception in 72 career games (66 starts).

Also inactive for Houston (2-9) against Indianapolis (6-6) were quarterback Deshaun Watson, tight ends Jeff Driskel and Jordan Akins, running back David Johnson, offensive lineman Justin McCray and defensive back Terrence Brooks.

Inactive for the Colts were running back Marlon Mack, wideout Mike Strachan, defensive lineman Ben Banogu and offensive lineman Julien Davenport.

(Field Level Media)

