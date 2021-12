Jump through flaming rings in a vehicle is one of the first seasonal challenges you need to complete in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. With the new Chapter being live, there are plenty of new challenges and quests that you can take up and earn exciting rewards and XP bonuses. Flaming rings have been around for a while now but seeing that the whole Fortnite island has now flipped, you might need a rundown. For players who may find it hard to complete the jumping through flaming rings in a vehicle quest in Fortnite, this guide is here to help.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO