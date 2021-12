The energy sector changed its reputation this year to be one of the treasured sectors from one of the most disliked ones previously. The disdain was evident, mainly among those who had a deep cut in their pockets after a huge fall in 2014 and 2020. However, oil and gas stocks displayed a heroic comeback this year. Canadian energy stocks have returned 80% in the last 12 months. That marks a significant outperformance relative to the TSX Index’s 25% gain and a 38% gain in the U.S. energy sector.

