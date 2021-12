Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling out retailers for their "disappointing" response to Chicago crime. Lightfoot said retailers need to do a better job taking care of themselves. “I am disappointed that they are not doing more to take safety and make it a priority. We still have retailers that won’t institute plans like having a security officers in the store. Making sure cameras are actually operational,” Lightfoot said at a press conference today.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO