Photography

Creative Space Photo Gallery

alphauniverse.com
 5 days ago

alphauniverse.com

WSAV News 3

Photo gallery: P.A.C.K. the Stocking Event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The non-profit P.A.C.K. (People of Action Caring for Kids) hosted their PACK the Stocking Event Sunday night. Volunteers took the opportunity to drop off new, unwrapped toys that will go to local children this holiday. Attendees also got the chance to take a free picture with Santa and celebrate the season with some […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Photofocus

Creative snow photo ideas for winter photography

Is winter your favorite season to photograph? You definitely have to make the most out of it by exploring multiple genres and snow photo ideas. Not only will you get to try something new for your usual photography projects. It’s also a perfect time to explore different genres and add variety to your winter snaps!
PHOTOGRAPHY
Orange Leader

PHOTO GALLERY: OrangeYouBold: Not your traditional bow

Hello beautiful people. Last week we talked about an ornament that wasn’t traditional. The gift card holder ornament was simple, unique, and served two purposes. One of my favorite details to add to a tree is a bow. Bows fill up space and are simply pretty. We all learned how to tie a bow in our tennis shoes, but many times creating a bow for decoration seems to be difficult.
ORANGE, TX
Newswatch 16

Holiday House viewer photo gallery

MOOSIC, Pa. — It's that time of year again. Viewers have begun untangling light chords and patching inflatables in an effort to have the most dazzling display on the block. Do you have a festive display or know someone who does? Share your photos with us and you might even see them in an upcoming edition of Newswatch 16!
MOOSIC, PA
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTO GALLERY: Stanley Home Museum glitters for the holiday

One of Estes Park’s newest historical attractions, the Stanley Home Museum, is all decked out for Christmas and welcoming the community to take a tour free on Dec. 11 and 12. “A Yuletide Open House” is an annual event and a way for the Stanley Home Museum to “give back...
ESTES PARK, CO
flagpole.com

Photo Gallery: Downtown Parade of Lights 2021

Thursday evening, the streets of Athens were filled with holiday cheer with the return of the annual Downtown Parade of Lights. Check out photos from the parade below, courtesy of Flagpole photographer Sarah Ann White. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole by making a donation today. Every dollar you...
ATHENS, GA
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Photo gallery: Barney Strobel through the years

December 5, 2021 – Town of Wayne, WI – Barney Strobel celebrating his 96th birthday with friends and family at his old bar in the Town of Wayne (currently CC’s Place). Strobel has been tapping beers and pouring whiskey for 40 years and in retirement he’s doing much the same.
FOOD & DRINKS
iheartlocalmusic.com

Photo Gallery: Neal Francis / The Whips at the Bottleneck

If you’ve been sleeping on Neal Francis, now is the time to wake up. To the untrained eye (and ear), it would be very easy to write this musician off as someone who enjoys reminiscing of retro (and maybe overdid it on a shopping spree at Wild Man Vintage)– but when it comes to nostalgic cool, Neal Francis walks the walk.
MUSIC
Tiger Newspaper

PHOTO GALLERY: Dance returns with winter concert

The SPHS Dance Program held its annual Winter Dance Concert on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4. The concert featured soloist and group performances by the Dance II and III classes and was split into two acts. The first act centered around the theme “Blinding Lights” and was choreographed...
THEATER & DANCE
alphauniverse.com

Camera Setup Tips For Long Exposure Black & White Photography

Thibault Roland (@thibaultrolandphoto) is a photographer and Sony Artisan of Imagery with a background in scientific research. Roland is fascinated by photography and how scientific concepts such as time and space can be integrated into this art. He explores this through long exposure photography, specifically long exposure black and white photography, and he’s mastered the camera setup for creating successful images in this style. Below he shares his top camera setup tips for shooting compelling long exposure black and white photos.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Racine County Eye

Business Spotlight: Seven Seas Creative Space

Union Grove is now home to an art studio and creative space. Seven Seas Creative Space, 1029 Main St., is the newest spot in town. From painting pottery to creating floral arrangements and everything in between, this local art space is driven to help unfold the community’s skills. Seven Seas Creative Space works to unleash the artist in every person that walks through their door.
UNION GROVE, WI
alphauniverse.com

Behind The Shot: In The Middle Of An Epic Icelandic Dust Storm

Sarah Rogers (@theworldwithsarah) is a landscape and lifestyle photographer based in Scotland. Rogers creates beautiful minimalistic photos that inspire you to be present and enjoy the little things that life has to offer. By highlighting the beauty of her surroundings in such a minimal way, she draws attention to the details that can often be overlooked, pulling you into the stillness of the moment. Even when getting caught up in massive dust devils, she embraces the moment and finds the shot. Below, Rogers goes into the details of how she got the shot of these dust devils with her Sony Alpha 7R III and the Sony 70-200mm f/4 G.
PHOTOGRAPHY
iheartlocalmusic.com

Photo Gallery: Caroline Polachek / Oklou at Liberty Hall

One thing’s for sure, this was definitely the most fashionable show of the year. On Wednesday night, fans were dressed to the nines for Caroline Polachek’s set at Liberty Hall. She reciprocated the efforts with a visually stunning show that left the audience quite breathless. The songwriter and former half of Chairlift has not released an album since 2019, but her latest singles are wildly popular (90’s kids will recognize her cover of The Corrs’ “Breathless”). But make no mistake, every song, from “So Hot When You’re Hurting My Feelings” to the more recently released “Bunny is a Rider” were cause for celebration.
MUSIC
alphauniverse.com

See Why This Wildlife Conservation Photographer Is Making The Switch To Sony

Leading wildlife conservation photographer Melissa Groo (@melissagroo) is known in the industry as very outspoken about ethics and ethics in nature photography. Her deep sense of ethical responsibility leads everything that she does as a photographer, including the gear she uses. “I'm always thinking about how I can have less of a presence in the field on my subject and really capture the natural behavior that I'm seeking to capture, because that's really when you get the good shots,” she says. Groo has been using Sony more and more for her work, and what she’s realized is that the gear allows her to photograph wildlife without affecting their behavior in ways that her previous systems did not. This realization has her making a complete switch to the Sony Alpha system so she can continue to ethically photograph wildlife without being disruptive.
PHOTOGRAPHY
baltimorefishbowl.com

The German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor: Photo Gallery

Christmas Village in Baltimore, located at the Inner Harbor is modeled after traditional Christmas Markets in Germany like the Christkindl Market in Nuremberg. From Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, vendors sell traditional European food, sweets and drinks, and offer holiday gifts, ornaments, jewelry and arts and crafts. The village is located...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tehechapi News

PHOTO GALLERY: Christmas Parade provides merriment

The 2021 Christmas Parade in Tehachapi was the largest ever, with more than 80 entries marching, clopping, wheeling, twirling and even dancing down F Street in the city’s downtown on Saturday. Hundreds of residents and visitors, in a festive holiday mood, watched and waved as the lighted home-decorated floats went...
TEHACHAPI, CA
alphauniverse.com

Upgrade My Bag

Have you always wanted the Alpha 1? Have your eye on a few lenses in the G-Master series? One lucky winner of the ‘Upgrade My Bag’ Sweepstakes will have their choice of one new Sony Alpha camera and two new Sony lenses to upgrade their kit, and a new photo backpack to carry it in.
SHOPPING

