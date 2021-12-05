Creative Space Photo Gallery

Leading wildlife conservation photographer Melissa Groo (@melissagroo) is known in the industry as very outspoken about ethics and ethics in nature photography. Her deep sense of ethical responsibility leads everything that she does as a photographer, including the gear she uses. “I'm always thinking about how I can have less of a presence in the field on my subject and really capture the natural behavior that I'm seeking to capture, because that's really when you get the good shots,” she says. Groo has been using Sony more and more for her work, and what she’s realized is that the gear allows her to photograph wildlife without affecting their behavior in ways that her previous systems did not. This realization has her making a complete switch to the Sony Alpha system so she can continue to ethically photograph wildlife without being disruptive.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO