Creative Space Photo Gallery

One thing’s for sure, this was definitely the most fashionable show of the year. On Wednesday night, fans were dressed to the nines for Caroline Polachek’s set at Liberty Hall. She reciprocated the efforts with a visually stunning show that left the audience quite breathless. The songwriter and former half of Chairlift has not released an album since 2019, but her latest singles are wildly popular (90’s kids will recognize her cover of The Corrs’ “Breathless”). But make no mistake, every song, from “So Hot When You’re Hurting My Feelings” to the more recently released “Bunny is a Rider” were cause for celebration.
