Aside from Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump, Tom and Katie Maloney-Schwartz are the last remaining married couple on Vanderpump Rules. Yet, it has not been a smooth ride. Since day one, the ‘Bubbas’ have been plagued with cheating issues and alcohol-fueled arguments. It is a wonder they even made it down the aisle – twice. Now, with Season 9 underway, fans are questioning why the couple is still together.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 DAYS AGO