Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $380.00

By ETF Daily News Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a...

$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
STOCKS
Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $46.00

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.63.
STOCKS
U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “. Shares of USWS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bank of America Corp. stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.07% higher to $44.52 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.17 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on the stock. Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a...
STOCKS
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.
STOCKS
Morgan Stanley Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $68.00

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.
STOCKS
Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 53 ($0.70) target price on the stock. Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 44.25 ($0.59) on Tuesday. Duke Royalty has a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.38.
STOCKS
ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $105.00 at Cowen

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.18.
STOCKS
Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.05.
STOCKS
Moderna Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 3.95% to $272.21 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.71% to 15,517.37 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Moderna Inc. closed $225.28 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $72.00

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.38.
TRAFFIC
Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 1.23% to $44.16 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.53 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Where AbbVie Stands With Analysts

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $142.8 versus the current price of AbbVie at $123.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated AbbVie...
STOCKS
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $27.75. Core & Main shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 2,390 shares trading hands.
STOCKS

