Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $380.00

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.38.

