ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How Pat Connaughton keeps coming up clutch for the Milwaukee Bucks

By Dalton Sell
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePat Connaughton being a clutch basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks is not breaking news by any stretch of the imagination. After all, this is the player that knocked down numerous clutch shots for the Bucks in the playoffs en route to their championship last season, including 15 triples in the...

behindthebuckpass.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks waiving rookie Georgios Kalaitzakis

In the continuing cycle of the Milwaukee Bucks never quite being done tinkering their roster, The Athletic’s Shams Charania has reported that the team has waived rookie wing Georgios Kalaitzakis. This ends a very short stint for Kalaitzakis after being selected 60th overall by the Bucks in the draft. It...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins heart courtesy to another epic interaction with a young fan after Bucks vs Nuggets matchup

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a player who has always accepted his critics with a smile and deservingly is a part of zero-haters group. Be it with his most recent Oreo discovery or his All-Star game on court-commentary, the Greek Freak has always ended up winning hearts after his heart-warming and hilarious gestures. However, he ended up making a young fan feel immensely special after the Bucks vs Nuggets game as well.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
FanSided

How Milwaukee Bucks are finding early success with two guard lineups

Even though they won the championship last season, there was a massive hole in the Milwaukee Bucks rotation throughout the playoffs: backup point guard. The role became a vacancy after the Bucks initially traded George Hill in the offseason before last season for Jrue Holiday. They thought the role was filled when they signed D.J. Augustin to a relatively sizable deal for a reserve guard. It notably did not go very well.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Targets for Milwaukee Bucks — Pass or Pursue?

Coming off their championship run last season, the Milwaukee Bucks entered the 2021-22 NBA season as the team everyone is circling on their schedule. Due to Jrue Holiday missing some games because of injuries and Khris Middleton being in the league’s Health and Safety protocols, the Bucks began the year just 6-8, but they have won five straight to move to 11-8.
NBA
FanSided

Instant reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks signing DeMarcus Cousins

General manager Jon Horst has always taken an aggressive approach when it comes to patching up the biggest needs for the Milwaukee Bucks, which is precisely what he just did. As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks are signing big man DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year non-guaranteed deal. It seems safe to say that this move is surprising, but it makes sense. Of course, the Buck have been without starting center Brook Lopez for all but one game to start the season as he continues dealing with lingering back soreness. With Lopez not returning to the lineup anytime soon it seems, bringing in another center was a great idea. In fact, Cousins is a name that many Bucks fans wanted to see the team make a run at, which is what they have just done with their final roster spot.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Player#The Milwaukee Bucks#Nba Com
Blue Springs Examiner

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks (12-8) travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday to take on the Indiana Pacers (9-12). Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bucks vs. Pacers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Bucks are coming off a championship...
NBA
FanSided

3 Milwaukee Bucks that must step up in Semi Ojeleye’s absence

Semi Ojeleye is expected to miss some time for the Milwaukee Bucks with a calf injury. The Bucks revealed that Ojeleye suffered a calf injury in a recent win over the OKC Thunder and that he will be sidelined for at least three weeks. He missed time to begin the season with a calf injury as well, so they will certainly not rush him back. It is unknown whether or not it is the same issue that plagued Ojeleye earlier this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hot 104.7

Milwaukee Bucks Sign Sioux Falls Skyforce Guard

The Sioux Falls Skyforce has sent many players to the NBA over the years and now they are sending one more. On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks signed Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Javonte Smart to a two-way contract. Having played at LSU, Smart has the ability to play up to his...
NBA
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets takeaways from loss at Milwaukee Bucks

The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks last night on a last-second layup from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the final score was 127-125. The Charlotte Hornets got one of LaMelo Ball’s best career games last night in a close loss to the defending NBA champions. They are now on a 3-game losing skid, and the Hornets’ upcoming schedule does not get any easier with the Atlanta Hawks and 76ers making up the next three games.
NBA
Channel 3000

Wesley Matthews signs with the Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Wesley Matthews is coming home. The 12-year NBA veteran has signed a deal with the Bucks. “Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us.”
NBA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers can’t keep pace with Milwaukee Bucks, fall 112-104

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The Cavaliers knew they were facing a tough, tough opponent Monday night in Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. That’s exactly what they got. Jarrett Allen scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 20 points. But it wasn’t enough for the Cavs as Antetokounmpo poured in 27 points on his 27th birthday to lead the defending champion Bucks to a 112-104 win at Fiserv Form on Monday night.
NBA
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo officially ruled out for Milwaukee Thursday; Pat Connaughton starting

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. While there was no official word about the defending Finals MVP being in jeopardy of sitting, the team has apparently given him the day off for rest - Milwaukee is on the second night of a back-to-back set, after all. Pat Connaughton will start in his place on the wing.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

199K+
Followers
388K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy