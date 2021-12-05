ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

By ETF Daily News Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a...

Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $46.00

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.63.
U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “. Shares of USWS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a...
$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on the stock. Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a...
Critical Survey: Rand Capital (RAND) vs. Its Peers

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rand Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Morgan Stanley Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $68.00

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.
Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 53 ($0.70) target price on the stock. Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 44.25 ($0.59) on Tuesday. Duke Royalty has a...
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.38.
Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.05.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $105.00 at Cowen

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.18.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $27.75. Core & Main shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 2,390 shares trading hands.
Cowen Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $300.00

MCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.75.
Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up to $47.14

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.14, but opened at $50.98. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 100 shares. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer...
Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.
