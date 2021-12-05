ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UBS Group Downgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Neutral

Cover picture for the articleDOCU has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from...

etfdailynews.com

Critical Survey: Rand Capital (RAND) vs. Its Peers

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rand Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.07% higher to $44.52 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.17 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
etfdailynews.com

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
etfdailynews.com

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on the stock. Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a...
etfdailynews.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $68.00

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.
etfdailynews.com

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.
etfdailynews.com

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.76) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock. Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase &...
etfdailynews.com

Critical Survey: DATATRAK International (DTRK) versus Its Competitors

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 129 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DATATRAK International to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.
etfdailynews.com

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.05.
etfdailynews.com

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.38.
MarketWatch

Peloton downgraded by Credit Suisse, which slashes price target to $50

Peloton Interactive was downgraded to neutral from outperform at Credit Suisse, as it lowered its price target to $50 from $112. Analysts led by Kaumil Gajrawala lowered their rating due to improving mobility and a return to in-person fitness after a strong 2021. The Credit Suisse subscriber estimate of 800,000 net adds is below company guidance between 1 million and 1.1 million, and Peloton has been increasing advertising and discounting more to fight slowing demand, which "change[s] the economic model." Peloton skidded 11% to $40.70 on Thursday, a day in which it received publicity for a plot twist in the "Sex and the City" revival.
etfdailynews.com

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $27.75. Core & Main shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 2,390 shares trading hands.
etfdailynews.com

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “. Separately, B. Riley...
etfdailynews.com

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up to $47.14

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.14, but opened at $50.98. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 100 shares. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer...
etfdailynews.com

Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.
etfdailynews.com

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.
