Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price...

etfdailynews.com

