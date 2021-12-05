ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HYBE CBO Min Heejin says she'll be careful on Cultural Appropriation for her upcoming Girl Group

Cover picture for the articleMin Heejin is a former creative director of SM. She is now the HYBE CBO (Chief Branding Officer) and creative director/CEO of HYBE’s newest sub-label ADOR, where she will be debuting HYBE's first girl...

Soompi

HYBE CBO Min Hee Jin Reveals Their New Girl Group’s Debut Song Was Already Decided 2 Years Ago + Explains Why She Left SM

HYBE’s Chief Brand Officer (CBO) Min Hee Jin made a guest appearance on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block”!. The December 1 episode of the variety show featured “people who will achieve big things next year,” and one of the guests was Min Hee Jin, who just launched a new HYBE sub-label called ADOR. Last month, HYBE announced that ADOR would be debuting a new girl group in 2022 primarily consisting of members recruited during their 2019 “Plus Global Audition.”
WORLD
kpopstarz.com

From Creative Director to CBO, Min Hee Jin Reveals Why She Left SM and Move to HYBE

Min Hee Jin, the renowned art director who is currently in HYBE, unveiled for the first time why she decided to quit SM Entertainment. In the same show, the person behind the incredible MVs and albums such as EXO's "Growl," SNSD's "Gee," f(x)'s "Pink Tape," and more also hinted at her preparation for HYBE's upcoming girl group.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Netizens discuss which BTS member has the best Instagram feed

Netizens discussed which BTS member has the best Instagram feed. On December 9, one netizen took to an online community and created a post titled, "What are your preferences for BTS's individual Instagram feeds?" Below are the Instagram feeds of the BTS members:. 1. RM. 2. Jin. 3. Suga. 4....
INTERNET
#Girl Group#Cultural Appropriation#Hybe#Sm#Ador#Red Velvet#Exo
