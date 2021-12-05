BTS's Jin goes viral in China as the "handsome man singing about fish" with his #SuperTuna video

Jimin has attracted a lot of attention all through BTS's trip to Los Angeles, USA. This attention got particularly conspicuous in the duration of the four-night #PTD_ON_STAGE_LAconcert, beginning November 27 till December 3. Jimin's performance became the highlight of the show, as seen from the many fan reactions, who confessed to having been bias-wrecked completely by Jimin. Celebrities all around the world also kept posting videos and photos of Jimin from the concert on their social media platforms, some having attended the concert just to see him. The case was no different on the part of the media. There were several reports on the concert by different media outlets, both South Korean and international, whereby Jimin is specifically mentioned for his incredible stage presence and his star power. Such reports are still being seen from an increasing number of media houses.

