ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Risky Business: King for a Day

By baggedmilk
oilersnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight game, the Edmonton Oilers are squaring off against a team that I think they should beat more often than not, but as we’ve seen so far in Risky Business, our thoughts about what should happen don’t mean squat as for what happens on the ice. Even so,...

oilersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilersnation.com

Risky Business: Fighting Shorthanded

After three days off, the Edmonton Oilers are back in action against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, which means we’ve got another round of bets to put down. How will we fare against a Penguins team that is currently on the outside looking in? We shall see. We be bettin’, fam!
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Will the Oilers ever start a game on time?

It’s a tale as old as time. The Edmonton Oilers don’t know how to start games on time. It’s arguably one of the most frustrating trends this team has seen and it doesn’t matter who is at the helm and it doesn’t matter who the players are. 10 years ago, the Oilers started just as slow as they do today. Five years ago, the Oilers started just as slow as they do today.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Off the Top of My Head

When Leon Draisaitl plays centre for the Edmonton Oilers, he reminds assistant coach Glen Gulutzan of Pavel Datsyuk or Anze Kopitar with his blend of offense and reliable 200-foot-game. So, Glen, what about when Dave Tippett loads up and Draisaitl plays on the wing alongside Connor McDavid? Who then?. “When...
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Sherwood Ford Giant Pre Game Show – Game 23 vs LA

The Oilers are back from their short one-game road trip and are set to host the LA Kings at Rogers Place tonight. Caroline and Tyler get you set for the game with another Sherwood Ford GIANT Pre Game Show! The Oilers haven’t lost back-to-back games yet this season and a big reason why is because they have been absolutely dominant on home ice with a record of 9-1-0.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Eberle
Person
Leon Draisaitl
oilersnation.com

Oilersnation Power Rankings: Week 8

What’s going on Oilersnation? It wasn’t the best week for the Oilers and that’s putting it nicely. The Oilers are 16-7-0 at the end of Week 8, which is not a bad record by any means, but after a 9-1-0 start, the Oilers are 7-6 in their last 13. Just better than .500 hockey. They’ve yet to figure out how to eliminate the slow starts they’re having. Thoughts on what the Oilers need to do to achieve this? You know the drill! Talk to me in the comments.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers activate Darnell Nurse off injured reserve

The Edmonton Oilers are getting some huge reinforcements as the team activated defenceman Darnell Nurse from the injured reserve. The club announced the move Sunday morning, and it’s expected he will return to the Oilers lineup as they face the L.A. Kings. The rearguard was placed on the injured reserve...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Los Angeles Kings @ Edmonton Oilers — Game 23

After losing to the Kraken in Seattle, the Oilers will begin a six-game homestand when they host the Los Angeles Kings in Edmonton. 1. The Oilers have done a very admirable job with almost their entire blueline on the shelf at the same time. Despite not having Darnell Nurse, Duncan Keith, Slater Koekkoek, Edmonton beat the Golden Knights in Vegas, and then, without Cody Ceci, they beat the Penguins in Edmonton. The surprising and impressive three-game winning streak came to an end in Seattle on Friday night when the Oilers lost to the Kraken, an opponent they seemed to take lightly. The Oilers came out slowly in that game and found themselves in a hole early on as Seattle scored in the first minute of play. Let’s hope for a better start at home against the Kings.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King For A Day#Risky Business#Game Day#Kings#Boooooooooo#Pointsbet Canada Canada#Canadian
oilersnation.com

WWYDW(ME): Should The Oilers Claim Riley Nash?

14 years later and the Edmonton Oilers have an opportunity to get Riley Nash on their roster. The Winnipeg Jets have placed Nash, formerly a No. 21 overall draft pick of the Oilers, on waivers. Nash was one of those Oilers Who Never Was, like Mathieu Lombardi or David Vyborny....
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 24.0: Good Start Needed (7:00pm MT, SNW)

The Oilers’ first periods have been quite the adventure this season. They have only scored first in nine of their 23 games. They are 9-0 when they score first and 7-7 when they allow the first goal. Despite playing from behind often, they average the second most goals/game in the...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 23.0: Start on time for once (6pm MT, SNW)

For the first time in nearly two years, the Edmonton Oilers will faceoff against the Los Angeles Kings and this here GDB is all set and ready to help us prepare for what could be another four-point game. There’s nothing better than a little Sunday Funday action between two Pacific Division opponents, amirite?
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 24.0 Wrap Up: At least we’ll always have the dog play-by-play, Oilers fall 4-1 to Wild

All afternoon, I was walking my house asking the Hockey Gords for a little support to help our beloved Edmonton Oilers understand that the hockey game started right at 7pm rather than whatever time it was when the third period got going. It was a small ask of the almighty and powerful Hockey Gords, but I felt like it was an important wish nonetheless. The concern, obviously, is that the Oilers couldn’t get themselves going against two bad teams in the Kraken and Kings, and I didn’t want to find out what would happen if they weren’t ready to go against an actual playoff team. Yet, despite the warnings and chatter and everyone in the city knowing that the slow starts are a problem, the Oilers couldn’t keep it together for more than a minute and 11 seconds before giving up a goal. Then, instead of getting pissed off and fighting tooth and nail to battle back, some sloppy defending in the defensive zone allowed the Wild to go up by a pair before the period was even halfway through. Another great start, boys. My sizeable list of complaints aside, the Oilers had a decent period in the offensive zone but they just couldn’t find a way to get one through Talbot, making the first period an incredibly frustrating 20 minutes to get through.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
oilersnation.com

Random Thoughts on Losing Streaks

Do good teams avoid lengthy losing streaks? Usually, but not always. In an 82-game season, teams will go through peaks and valleys, but the consistent teams rarely swim in the gutter of losses very often. The Edmonton Oilers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. They were not...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 23.0 Wrap Up: Another garbage effort by Oilers leads to 5-1 loss to the LA Kings

Was anyone else like me and just hoping the Oilers would find a way to start this game on time? I don’t know what it is about their slow starts this year (and every year), but it’s really throwing a hitch in our giddy-up when the boys find themselves down by a goal or more before the game is even 10 minutes old. I know the boys were sporting a 16-6 record coming into this one — people tend to point that out a lot if you’re critical — but they’re running a real risk of having that start to even out unless they can buck this trend of only showing up for the third period. Yet, as much as we all hoped and talked about how important it was for the Oilers to finally figure out what time the game started, it was the Kings that opened the scoring only two minutes in after another sloppy play by Edmonton in their own zone led to an odd-man rush against. To punctuate how bad the Oilers have been early in games this year, LA’s goal marked the 14th time in 23 games that the Oilers gave up the first goal of the night, and I’m starting to think that someone needs to get hired or fired to fix this problem. I mean, the boys had only two shots on net at the midway point of the first period and I don’t have to explain to anyone reading this why that’s nowhere near good enough.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers activate Devin Shore from IR, place Brendan Perlini on waivers

This morning, the Edmonton Oilers announced via their social media channels that the team has activated forward Devin Shore from the injured reserve and placed Brendan Perlini on waivers in order to clear the space needed to make it happen. After missing the last month with an undisclosed lower-body injury...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Monday Mailbag – What’s the deal with the Oilers’ slow starts?

A fresh week means a brand new Mailbag is here to help you get your Monday started and also to make sense of everything that’s going on with our beloved Edmonton Oilers. This week, we’re talking about the Oilers prospects going back to Bakersfield or not, Mike Smith’s injury, Leon Draisaitl, and more. If you’ve got got a question you’d like to ask, email it to me at [email protected] or hit me up on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk and I’ll get to you as soon as we can.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 25.0: Is Fatigue a Factor in Oilers PP outage? (7pm MT, SN1)

Things can change quickly in the NHL. A week ago the Edmonton Oilers went to bed with the best points% in the Pacific division. They were one point behind Calgary, but three ahead of Anaheim and eight points up on Las Vegas. This morning, after three consecutive losses, the Oilers...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Risky Business: Wild On was an Important Show for my Generation

Your ol’ pal Baggedmilk has been getting absolutely dummied on these bets, but today is a new day and another opportunity to turn things around. That is, if the Edmonton Oilers realize they’re supposed to play tonight. We be bettin’, fam!. LAST GAME. Another absolute gong show effort by the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy