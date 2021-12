In the last edition of playoff picks before the College Football Playoff field is announced, we got plenty of upheaval and change. Alabama and Georgia finally squared off in the SEC title game after a season of anticipation. The game itself didn't live up to the hype as the Crimson Tide went up two scores in the third quarter and never looked back in a 41-24 rout. The blowout win moved Alabama to the No. 1 spot on 10 of the ballots this week. Georgia had been the unanimous No. 1 pick every week since the Tide fell to Texas A&M early in the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO