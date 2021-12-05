ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, IL

Sterling firefighter who died in the line of duty honored

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

STERLING, Ill. (AP) — A firefighter who died in the line of duty in northern Illinois has been honored by the community of Sterling.

Lieutenant Garret Ramos responded to a house fire late Friday and was inside when the floor collapsed beneath him. He later died.

Ramos had served with the Sterling Fire Department for nine years. He was a 38-year-old father of two children.

A memorial procession took place Saturday evening in Sterling. Attendees including Ramos’ aunt and cousin Julio Ortiz stood outside the fire department holding American flags and candles, according to Sauk Valley Media.

“He’s a hero, that’s for sure,” Ortiz said. “Our whole family is devastated. It’s just really tough. But I’m happy the community came out to show their support. Our family is well-known in Sterling, and he was loved by everyone here.”

The state fire marshal is conducting a full investigation of the incident.

