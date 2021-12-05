ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buick Encore GX Discount Offers Abound In December 2021

By Vince Brown
Cover picture for the articleBuick Encore GX discount offers abound in December 2021 on all trim levels of the 2021 Encore GX and 2022 Encore GX, with interest-free financing for up to 72 months, plus a $500 purchase allowance for current owners and lessees of 2007 model year or newer Buick or GMC...

